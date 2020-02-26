History and safety combine in epic new Qantas safety video
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I am a huge fan of airline safety videos, and truth be told, this one got me right in the feels. I even shed a tear as it reached its crescendo.
In celebration of its centenary year, Qantas has revealed a new inflight safety video, taking us through the years with painstaking attention to detail in recreating the aircraft, airports and uniforms of eras gone by since the 1920s. So although all the traditional elements of a safety video are there, it also serves as a beautifully produced history of the airline.
The video was 12 months in the making, and for the die-hard AvGeeks, there are some real treats in there, including:
- Wall panels from the 1970s taken from the upper deck of a retired 747-200 in the Mojave Desert;
- An original tea set from the 1940s;
- An original life jacket in the Rose Bay 1930s scene, one of only two remaining from this era;
- Original artwork and drawings from Indigenous design studio Balarinji, the 747 with the Wunala Dreaming livery was recreated using computer-generated imagery technology; and
- Authentic original uniforms, but watch out for the hair! More than 50 wigs and 30 moustaches were used to capture each era.
The music is particularly beautiful. James Morrison plays the saxophone, trumpet and trombone to instrumental versions of “I Still Call Australia Home,” the iconic Australian anthem used in Qantas adverts, tailored to the musical style of each era shown in the video.
You won’t have long to wait to watch the video on board. It will be loaded on international and domestic Qantas flights from March 1, 2020.
Perhaps use this as a prompt to jump on board the nonstop Qantas flight from London to Perth, which is bookable for 50,000 Avios in economy or 150,000 Avios in business class one-way plus taxes, subject to availability. Alternatively, throw a few more Avios at the problem and book yourself a number of Qantas flights along with with other Oneworld airline flights as part of an Avios multi-carrier award and maximise your flying distance — and your chances to watch this gorgeous video.
Featured photo courtesy of Qantas.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.