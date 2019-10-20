Mark your calendar: New Orleans’ new terminal to open Nov. 6
It’s been a long road for passengers based out of New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY). A new terminal — with a price tag of $1 billion — has been in the works since 2013 but delays clouded its future. Officials expected the terminal to welcome passengers back in May 2018 and then again in Spring 2019 but that didn’t happen due to various construction glitches.
However, on Friday, the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board shared that the terminal will finally open at 1 Terminal Drive, Kenner, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
TPG’s Benet Wilson toured the new 35-gate terminal in September. At almost 1 million square feet, the terminal — designed by the late architect Cesar Pelli — will feature two new parking garages, a surface lot within walking distance and an economy garage with shuttle service. One 16-lane security area will feed three concourses and 35 gates that will be utilized by 16 airlines.
Passengers can also look forward to:
- free Wi-Fi
- a streamlined in-line baggage screening system
- three curbside check-in locations with access to the Short Term Garage
- a pet relief area post-security
- three parent rooms
- water bottle refilling stations post-security
- device chargers at 50% of the seats in gate areas
On the club lounge front, look for a Delta Sky Club, United Club and Priority Pass lounge.
On Nov. 6, flights from all the airport’s airlines will move from MSY’s current space to the new terminal. The old terminal will close to the public.
Passengers driving to the airport with plans to park should know the route has changed. Instead of taking Airline Drive, use Loyola Drive to get to the new access road. Follow signs to cross Veterans Memorial Boulevard and then follow the new access road. The airport is suggesting that passengers arrive at least two hours prior to their flights.
To learn more about opening day, follow the airport on Twitter @NO-Airport or Facebook.
Featured image courtesy of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
