Hyatt’s gaining a hotel in one of Maui’s most picturesque places
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers to the Hawaiian island of Maui are familiar with resorts in popular tourist areas like Wailea and Lahaina, but soon Hyatt will offer a new hotel option on the far east end of the island in the town of Hana.
Last year, a California-based investment group purchased the former Travaasa Hana hotel for about $25 million and has now signed a deal with Hyatt, who will operate the hotel, now called the Hana-Maui Resort, under its Destination Hotels brand as of Oct. 1, local travel restrictions permitting (i.e., if Hawaii doesn’t reopen to tourism on Oct. 1, the hotel won’t open then either).
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Located on the famed Road to Hana — which spans more than 64 miles along the spectacularly natural curvy coast of East Maui — this 75-room property is sure to be popular with those who want a serene stay away from the more-crowded resort areas of the island.
This property features guest rooms, suites, bungalows and family residences, as well as two restaurants, an indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools, a dedicated yoga area and “a plethora of adventure-driven and cultural experiences,” according to a Hyatt press release.
Also in the press release, Hyatt revealed that the property will undergo a two-year renovation that will include all rooms, restaurants, pools and arrival areas. However, the hotel will remain open as the renovation progresses.
The best part of this news is that Hyatt’s integration of this property into its World of Hyatt loyalty program, which means that those with Hyatt points have a new option for redeeming them in one of Maui’s most stunning locations. And if you need Hyatt points to redeem for a stay, remember that they transfer from the Chase Ultimate Rewards program at a 1:1 ratio. Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a 60,000-point sign-up bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first three months.
Many people who visit Maui embark on the Road to Hana drive, but typically have to drive back to other parts of the island to reach their hotels at the end of the day. Now, there’s an option for using your points right in the middle of all the splendor this area offers. While it’s not on a beach, it is set on a cliff overlooking the ocean, and with only 75 rooms, it’s tough to imagine this property being anything but serene and relaxing.
This is no doubt an exciting addition to Hyatt’s portfolios, and any Hyatt aficionados who enjoy visiting Hawaii will want to put this new property on their radar.
Featured image courtesy of Hyatt’s Hana-Maui Resort
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.