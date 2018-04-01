This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a look at the coolest new hotels opening around the world in April, from a luxurious diver’s paradise in Fiji to Marriott’s AC brand’s Manhattan market debut.
1. Harbor Club St. Lucia
Location: Gros Inlet, St. Lucia
Number of Rooms: 115
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Located near the northern tip of St. Lucia, this Hilton Curio Collection property overlooks the marina of Rodney Bay. It’s not on the beach, but the hotel provides complimentary water taxi service to nearby Pigeon Island, where there’s an exclusive beach area for hotel guests. 2. Echoing the sailboats in the harbor, guestrooms are “cabins” with royal blue accents and blue-and-white-tiled bathrooms (stocked with Bulgari amenities). Corner cabins have porthole windows. Forty-eight ground-floor “swim-up” cabins have direct floor access. 3. Harbor Club has 10 food-and-beverage concepts, pretty comprehensive for a 115-room hotel. You can get everything from coal-fired pizza to sushi to artisanal pastries.
Loyalty Program: Hilton Honors
Price: From $200 or 53,000 points per night. Book with the Hilton Honors Surpass® Card from American Express, which lets you earn 12x points on stays at eligible properties within the brand’s portfolio of hotels and resorts.
2. Rosewood Bermuda
Location: Bermuda
Number of Rooms: 92
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Originally opened in 2009, this luxurious Bermuda resort a 10-minute from LF Wade International Airport (BDA) reopens this month following a comprehensive $25-million renovation. Rooms, restaurants, lobby, spa, golf club and course have all been re-done. Residences are new, if you’re in the market. 2. Through Rosewood’s A Sense of Taste initiative, the resort’s three restaurants work with locals farmers and fisherman and offer connected excursions, like a morning fishing trip followed by a tartare class. Chefs harvest coconuts, guavas and bananas from the property. 3. There are a couple great opening offers at the resort, including a $100 food-and-beverage credit per night (max $500) for stays through May 15. Fifth night is free through May 31; seventh night free for stays June through August.
Loyalty Program: N/A
Price: From $546 per night. Book with the Citi Prestige card to earn 3x points on your stay and take advantage of its nifty 4th Night Free perk, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3x points on travel purchases — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card lets you earn 2x points on travel as well.
3. Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island
Location: Tilghman Island, Maryland
Number of Rooms: 54
Three Interesting Facts: 1. The Wylder is a total revamp of Harrison’s Chesapeake House, a historic hotel on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that fell into disrepair during the recession. Wylder Tilghman Island is also the first property from this new brand founded in 2016 by John Flannigan, whose resume includes Proper Hospitality, JKR Hotels and Ace Hotels. 2. Set on nine acres, the hotel makes the most of its waterfront location on Chesapeake Bay. There’s a 25-slip marina, fishing charters, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. Guests can also chill out by the saltwater pool. 3. The Wylder’s restaurant, Tickler’s Crab Shack, celebrates Maryland culinary tradition with help from the very legit Sean Wheaton, who’s spent the last seven years working for DC’s Jose Andres.
Loyalty Program: N/A
Price: From $200 per night. Book with the Citi Prestige card to earn 3x points on your stay and take advantage of its nifty 4th Night Free perk, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card to earn 3x points on travel purchases — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card lets you earn 2x points on travel as well.
4. Park MGM
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Number of Rooms: 2,700
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Where once was the white-and-gold Monte Carlo hotel/casino on the Vegas strip now is Park MGM, a $550 million collaboration between MGM Resorts (Bellagio, Aria) and the trendy Sydell Group, whose NoMad and LINE brands are beloved in New York and LA. 2. More than 6,000 pieces of French art hang in the resort. Each of the hunter green-accented white rooms has its own collection; no two are alike. 3. Strong food-and-beverage options here. Primrose has an idyllic outdoor am-I-really-in-Vegas? garden set. Bavette’s steakhouse is a Chicago import that finesses the staid meat-and-potatoes stereotype with some French influence. Roy Choi of LA’s famous Kogi truck will open a Koreatown-inspired spot later this year, and Will Guidara and Daniel Humm, the NoMad’s culinary partners, will run the marquee restaurant in the hotel-within-a-hotel also opening in late 2018.
Loyalty Program: M Life
Price: From $90 per night. Book with the M Life Mastercard to earn 3x points on your stay, plus benefits like priority hotel check-in and free parking. MGM Resorts is also a partner of Southwest Rapid Rewards. Add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation before to earn miles on your stay.
5. The Setai Tel Aviv
Location: Tel Aviv, Israel
Number of Rooms: 500
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Located at the historic clock tower at the gateway to Jaffa and a block from the beach, this is the second Setai in Israel — there’s another up north on the Sea of Galilee, which opened last year; most Americans know the brand from their minimalist Miami property. 2. The hotel occupies five historic buildings that in the past have served as a fortress, a prison and most recently, a police station. A meticulous government restoration over the last 25 years preserved the original architecture and unearthed 12th-century artifacts now on display in the hotel. 3. Though there’s no points program or status here, guests used to concierge lounges at big-brand hotels will appreciate the Setai’s Executive Lounge. Guests staying in suites get access to a chic, comfortable hangout that serves complimentary breakfast in the morning and snacks in the afternoon and evening.
Loyalty Program: N/A
Price: From $500 per night. Book with the Citi Prestige card to earn 3x points on your stay and take advantage of its nifty 4th Night Free perk, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card to earn 3x points on travel purchases — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card lets you earn 2x points on travel as well.
6. Fairlane Nashville
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Number of Rooms: 81
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Developed by Oliver Hospitality (Knoxville’s Oliver Hotel, Nashville’s SoBro Guest House), the Fairlane occupies a former bank tower whose preserved International-style design and architecture (Terrazzo floors, wood paneling) sets the stage for the hotel’s ‘60s aesthetic. 2. The Fairlane boasts some of the biggest standard guestrooms in Nashville. Padded peacock-blue headboards have integrated reading lamps and night tables; locally made snacks fill the minibar; and there’s a writing desk in each room, should you Music City inspire you to pen some song lyrics. 3. You want to be in the lobby around five pm AKA Fairlane at Five, when each day the resident “Governor” (bartender) circulates the room with a vintage bar cart mixing cocktails and popping glass bottle of ice-cold Coke. Also on the dining and drinking front: New York’s awesome Mile End Delicatessen has set up their first location outside the Empire State in the Fairlane.
Loyalty Program: N/A
Price: From $259 per night. Book with the Citi Prestige card to earn 3x points on your stay and take advantage of its nifty 4th Night Free perk, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card to earn 3x points on travel purchases — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card lets you earn 2x points on travel as well.
7. Moxy Amsterdam Houthhavens
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Number of Rooms: 120
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Houthavens is a gentrifying port neighborhood just north of downtown Amsterdam — the Anne Frank House is a two-mile walk, for reference — that’s a great option for business travelers working in the area’s creative industries or for tourists who want a different perspective on the city. 2. A squat glass tower banded in pink neon, the Moxy glows like a nightlife lighthouse. Don’t call it a party hotel, but Marriott has kept Amsterdam’s evening culture in mind when designing, from the lounge-y lobby to DJ booths. 3. The Moxy’s design also references Dutch seafaring and marine tradition, with local artist Vincent Mook’s sculptures of giant manta rays — made completely of longline fish hooks — hanging as a permanent exhibit at the hotel.
Loyalty Program: Marriott
Price: From $130 or 25,000 Marriott Rewards points per night. Book with the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card to earn 5x points on your stay.
8. Six Senses Fiji
Location: Mololo Island, Fiji
Number of Rooms: 24
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Located on Malolo Island, a 35-minute speedboat ride from Fiji’s Nadi International Airport (NAN), this new Six Senses is an all-villa resort of one- and two-bedrooms with private pools, decks and outdoor showers. 2. Situated right on beach, in the middle of more dive sites than anywhere else in Fiji, the Six Senses has a comprehensive water activity program. All non-motorized stuff (snorkeling, kayaking, etc.) is complimentary, with SCUBA diving through shipwrecks and coral reefs starting at $180 with rental gear. 3. There are a few other resorts on Malolo, but it’s the kind of sparsely populated place where you’ll be having most of your meals at the your hotel. Fortunately, the Six Sense has four restaurants, from upscale Pacific to pizza. There’s a tiered meal plan, as well, starting at $88 per adult per day. Half board gets you lunch or dinner daily with soft drinks. Full board is lunch and dinner daily with soft drinks. All-inclusive is full board plus selected alcohol, daily massage or yoga, wellness evaluation and daily wash-and-dry laundry services.
Loyalty Program: N/A
Price: From $988 per night. Book with the Citi Prestige card to earn 3x points on your stay and take advantage of its nifty 4th Night Free perk, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card to earn 3x points on travel purchases — the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card lets you earn 2x points on travel as well.
9. AC Hotel Times Square
Location: New York, New York
Number of Rooms: 290
Three Interesting Facts: 1. The Spanish hospitality brand Marriott acquired in 2011 has been growing its footprint in the US. Located on 40th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, this is the first of two ACs planned for New York. The other is opening downtown in July. 2. The brand’s European roots show in amenities like egg tortillas and Iberico ham on the sleek grab-and-go breakfast set-up and tapas in the evening with locally inspired signature cocktails. Its millennial target demo shows in the lobby’s aspirations of being a co-working space, mobile check-in/out, free W-Fi throughout the hotel and rooms stripped of extraneous furnishings in favor of a crisp open layout; (some have floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies.) 3. On the roof of the hotel, Castell lounge will be serving skyline views year-round.
Loyalty Program: Marriott
Price: From $359 or 35,000-40,000 Marriott Rewards points per night. Book with the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card to earn 5x points on your stay.
10. Lido House
Location: Newport Beach, California
Number of Rooms: 130
Three Interesting Facts: 1. Cape Cod architecture in Orange County is how you might describe this hotel, which looks like a giant beach house on Newport Island. Rooms follow the look with gauzy curtains, striped pillows and beds set into whitewashed built-ins decorated with seashore bric-a-brac. 2. The Lido is a member of Autograph Hotels, so you can earn and redeem Marriott points here. 3. In addition to the rooms and suites, the hotel has five three-story cottages available to book, each decorated by a different Newport Beach designer.
Loyalty Program: Marriott
Price: From $332 or 40,000-45,000 Marriott Rewards Points per night. Book with the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card to earn 5x points on your stay.
Feature image courtesy of Six Senses.
