Great Smoky Mountains National Park — and others — close amid coronavirus shutdown
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just yesterday, The Points Guy reported that the National Park Service would waive park fees at its parks that remained open. But, today, in response to conditions on the ground, some popular national parks, like Great Smoky Mountains National Park, are closing to the public. This is not a nationwide closure of all National Parks at the same time, but some parks are now closed, while others are attempting to operate on a partial closure basis.
All areas of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, will close today at noon through 4/6/20 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes trails and road closures. Details are provided at https://t.co/vkYD7roKVr pic.twitter.com/glNivYuReS
— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) March 24, 2020
At this time, officials from the Centers for Disease Control recommend social distancing and that means it’s a bad idea to travel anywhere non-essential. Visiting a nearby national park that was within an easy driving distance seemed like a good idea — but if everyone descends on the parks at the same time, it makes it difficult to maintain social distance in the most popular spaces and trails.
Stay updated on our coronavirus coverage by signing up for our daily newsletter and bookmarking our dedicated coronavirus hub page.
Here’s what to expect as of today at 10 of the nation’s most popular national parks:
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park: closed
- Grand Canyon National Park: Visitors centers, museums and other buildings are closed but most outdoor spaces are open. Park Ranger programs are canceled.
- Rocky Mountain National Park: closed
- Zion National Park: Angels Landing chains section is closed but the West Rim Trail remains open. On March 25, all park campgrounds will close.
- Yellowstone National Park: Albright Visitor Center and Boiling River swimming/soaking area is closed. The North Entrance road at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana, remains open.
- Yosemite National Park: closed
- Acadia National Park: All in-person visitor services are closed. Some public spaces open.
- Grand Teton National Park: outdoor areas are open
- Olympic National Park: All park visitor centers and campgrounds, as well as most park entrance roads, are closed. Services are limited. All park lodges, shops, and restaurants are closed.
- Glacier National Park: The Apgar Visitor Center and Bookstore are closed but public spaces are still open.
If you live very close to other national parks, don’t make the drive before checking to see if it’s open. You’ll find closure across the lower 48 and even as further afield as Hawaii. And of course, this list is subject to change at anytime. If you do visit an open national park, practice safe social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other visitors.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.