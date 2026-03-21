7 tips to get the most out of a tank of gas
Editor's Note
The conflict in the Middle East and associated oil price spikes are expected to impact not only airfares but also the cost of gas for everyday consumers.
The national average price at the pump is currently $3.88 per gallon (per AAA), nearly a dollar higher than the average a month ago ($2.90 per gallon). Motorists are already feeling the squeeze, and it will likely get worse as we head into the spring and summer travel season.
The good news: There are plenty of simple and creative ways to save money on gas. The goal is to maximize your fuel economy so that you can get the most miles out of a tank of gas — this post will show you how to do just that.
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Obey speed limits
If you're among the many drivers who often go faster than the posted speed limit (guilty!), you're not just risking a ticket. You're also increasing your fuel consumption.
While the optimal speed for fuel economy varies from vehicle to vehicle, gas mileage tends to tank (no pun intended) at speeds above 50 mph. According to the Department of Energy, every 5 mph you drive over 50 is equivalent to paying an additional 27 cents per gallon for gas.
Slow down, and you may find yourself filling up less often — and putting dollars back into your wallet.
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Drive conservatively
AAA encourages drivers to avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking, as these habits can lower your fuel economy by 15% to 40%. The harder you accelerate, the more fuel you use, and unnecessary braking wastes fuel you've already spent to get up to speed.
The smoother you drive, the farther you can stretch your tank of gas. Leave plenty of space and anticipate traffic patterns as much as you can to avoid sudden starts and stops. Focus on maintaining a consistent speed on the highway — cruise control can help, but don't use it in slick conditions, as this can cause a loss of vehicle control.
Smooth driving will also help extend the life of your engine, transmission, brakes and tires, according to Consumer Reports.
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Keep tires properly inflated
Tires might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think about fuel efficiency, but neglecting them can cost you in the long run.
Kelley Blue Book notes that underinflated tires flatten slightly against the road, increasing what is known as rolling resistance; the higher the resistance, the more fuel the engine burns. Tires naturally lose 1 to 3 psi per month, according to United Tires, and they can lose more if the air temperature drops or they spring a leak.
Check your tire pressure regularly and pump them up as needed to reach their ideal pressure. (You can usually find this information on a sticker inside the driver's door jamb.)
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Minimize idling
Many drivers have heard that it is more fuel-efficient to let your car idle than to turn it off and restart the engine, but this is a myth.
Since an already-warm engine only needs around 10 seconds' worth of fuel to restart, more than 10 seconds of idling will actually use more gas than restarting the car, according to Utah's Department of Environmental Quality. You'll come out ahead if you turn your car off, as long as it's safe to do so.
Similarly, letting your car warm up for long periods in the winter wastes gas, and it's really not necessary. The DOE advises that your engine will warm up faster when being driven, and that 30 seconds of warm-up time is all you need for most vehicles.
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Combine trips
Another obvious tip to save fuel is to simply drive less. Though walking or biking may not be feasible depending on where you live, one thing most of us can do is combine multiple trips.
For example, instead of running errands as they pop up, merge them into one big trip each week and map out the most efficient errand route. See if you can get multiple items at the same place, such as by sending prescriptions to your grocery's pharmacy to avoid an additional trip to the drugstore.
This will cut down on your fuel consumption, particularly in periods of cold weather, when the DOE says car engines need more gas to warm up to their most fuel-efficient temperature. Fewer trips mean fewer starts, and thus less fuel spent.
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Watch your cargo
The more stuff you haul, the more gas you can expect to burn. The DOE notes that you could lose roughly 1% of fuel efficiency for every 100 pounds you add to your vehicle.
Even worse, hauling cargo on top of your car creates more wind resistance, forcing your engine to work harder. For example, a large rooftop cargo box can reduce fuel economy by 2% to 8% in the city — or up to a whopping 25% on the interstate. Yikes.
If you must haul external cargo, opt for a rear-mount box or tray, which will have a much lower impact on your mileage per gallon. And be sure to remove any cargo holders when they're not in use, as Consumer Reports' testing showed that even empty holders can take a toll on your fuel economy.
Related: Common rental car mistakes — and how to avoid them
Stay cool the right way
Running your car's air conditioning does use additional fuel — up to 10% more, per Kelley Blue Book — so you might think you're better off with the windows down. But there's a tradeoff, because open windows create more wind resistance.
According to a study by the Society of Automotive Engineers, windows are the way to go at speeds below 45 mph. Faster than that, close the windows and switch to A/C.
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Bottom line
Watching gas prices spike is never fun, especially if you're planning a road trip in the near future. While recent events may make you consider an electric vehicle, you don't necessarily have to buy a new car to save on gas.
These tips will not only help you minimize your fuel consumption and save money, but also reduce your environmental footprint and keep your car in tip-top shape.
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