Delta is in the middle of a program to retrofit its fleet of aging Boeing 767-400ERs with new cabins. The carrier has already shared a number of routes that will see the updated aircraft. Now, Delta has announced the dates on which the refurbished aircraft will begin regular service on two previously announced routes: New York-JFK to Nice, France (NCE), and Atlanta (ATL) to Buenos Aires (EZE).

The Nice route will see the updated 764 as of April 10 and will operate according to the following schedule:

  • DL412 New York (JFK) 8:00 p.m. departure → Nice (NCE) 10:20 a.m. arrival
  • DL413 Nice (NCE) 12:05 p.m. departure → New York (JFK) 3:15 p.m. arrival

The Buenos Aires route will get the refreshed bird as of April 15, according to the schedule below:

  • DL101 Atlanta (ATL) 10:23 p.m. departure → Buenos Aires (EZE) 9:20 a.m. arrival
  • DL110 Buenos Aires (EZE) 8:20 p.m. departure → Atlanta (ATL) 5:33 a.m. arrival

The interiors of these updated widebodies will feature 34 Delta One seats (not suites) up front, 20 Premium Select seats in a 2-2-2 configuration just behind, 28 Comfort+ seats and finally 156 Main Cabin seats in the back.

(Photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy)
(Photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy)

The addition of Premium Select — and especially its 2-2-2 layout — is a major win for travelers.

The changes up front, however, are not as clear-cut. Travelers will no doubt welcome the updates to the current biz-class product, which is woefully outdated at this point. But the bones are basically the same, meaning the seat’s narrow feel likely will persist. Additionally, the upgrade comes a loss of six seats in the cabin, which is definitely bad news for the airline’s top-tier elites trying to use Global Upgrade Certificates.

(Photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy)
(Photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy)

 

We’ve seen the updated 764 fly on several one-off trips both domestically and internationally in advance of its first scheduled service between Atlanta (ATL) and London-Heathrow (LHR) on Nov. 12. For a complete list of routes that are scheduled to see these retrofitted aircraft, see the list below.

Origin Destination Effective date Flight Numbers
Atlanta London-Heathrow Nov. 12, 2019 DL30/DL31
Atlanta London-Heathrow Jan. 2, 2020 DL32/DL33
New York-JFK London-Heathrow Nov. 16, 2019 DL1/DL2
New York-JFK London-Heathrow Jan. 10, 2020 DL3/DL4
Boston London-Heathrow Nov. 20, 2019 DL58/DL59
New York-JFK Zurich Dec. 8, 2019 DL408/DL407
Atlanta Paris-CDG Jan. 12. 2020 DL84/DL85
New York-JFK Brussels Jan. 30, 2020 DL140/DL141
Atlanta Brussels Feb. 22, 2020 DL80/DL81
New York-JFK São Paulo March 2, 2020 TBD
Detroit London-Heathrow Q2 2020 TBD
Minneapolis London-Heathrow Q2 2020 TBD
Portland London-Heathrow Q2 2020 TBD
Atlanta Munich Q2 2020 TBD
New York-JFK Nice April 10, 2020 DL412/DL413
Atlanta Zurich Q2 2020 TBD
Atlanta Buenos Aires April 15, 2020 DL101/DL110

 

Featured image by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy

