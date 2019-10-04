This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta is in the middle of a program to retrofit its fleet of aging Boeing 767-400ERs with new cabins. The carrier has already shared a number of routes that will see the updated aircraft. Now, Delta has announced the dates on which the refurbished aircraft will begin regular service on two previously announced routes: New York-JFK to Nice, France (NCE), and Atlanta (ATL) to Buenos Aires (EZE).
The Nice route will see the updated 764 as of April 10 and will operate according to the following schedule:
- DL412 New York (JFK) 8:00 p.m. departure → Nice (NCE) 10:20 a.m. arrival
- DL413 Nice (NCE) 12:05 p.m. departure → New York (JFK) 3:15 p.m. arrival
The Buenos Aires route will get the refreshed bird as of April 15, according to the schedule below:
- DL101 Atlanta (ATL) 10:23 p.m. departure → Buenos Aires (EZE) 9:20 a.m. arrival
- DL110 Buenos Aires (EZE) 8:20 p.m. departure → Atlanta (ATL) 5:33 a.m. arrival
The interiors of these updated widebodies will feature 34 Delta One seats (not suites) up front, 20 Premium Select seats in a 2-2-2 configuration just behind, 28 Comfort+ seats and finally 156 Main Cabin seats in the back.
The addition of Premium Select — and especially its 2-2-2 layout — is a major win for travelers.
The changes up front, however, are not as clear-cut. Travelers will no doubt welcome the updates to the current biz-class product, which is woefully outdated at this point. But the bones are basically the same, meaning the seat’s narrow feel likely will persist. Additionally, the upgrade comes a loss of six seats in the cabin, which is definitely bad news for the airline’s top-tier elites trying to use Global Upgrade Certificates.
We’ve seen the updated 764 fly on several one-off trips both domestically and internationally in advance of its first scheduled service between Atlanta (ATL) and London-Heathrow (LHR) on Nov. 12. For a complete list of routes that are scheduled to see these retrofitted aircraft, see the list below.
|Origin
|Destination
|Effective date
|Flight Numbers
|Atlanta
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 12, 2019
|DL30/DL31
|Atlanta
|London-Heathrow
|Jan. 2, 2020
|DL32/DL33
|New York-JFK
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 16, 2019
|DL1/DL2
|New York-JFK
|London-Heathrow
|Jan. 10, 2020
|DL3/DL4
|Boston
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 20, 2019
|DL58/DL59
|New York-JFK
|Zurich
|Dec. 8, 2019
|DL408/DL407
|Atlanta
|Paris-CDG
|Jan. 12. 2020
|DL84/DL85
|New York-JFK
|Brussels
|Jan. 30, 2020
|DL140/DL141
|Atlanta
|Brussels
|Feb. 22, 2020
|DL80/DL81
|New York-JFK
|São Paulo
|March 2, 2020
|TBD
|Detroit
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Minneapolis
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Portland
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Atlanta
|Munich
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|New York-JFK
|Nice
|April 10, 2020
|DL412/DL413
|Atlanta
|Zurich
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Atlanta
|Buenos Aires
|April 15, 2020
|DL101/DL110
Featured image by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy
