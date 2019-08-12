This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines’ first retrofitted Boeing 767-400ER appears set to begin international service Tuesday.
The 19-year old Boeing 767-400ER, registered N828MH, will fly from Atlanta to Lima on Tuesday, departing Atlanta at 5:52pm, according to FlightRadar24. The return is scheduled to depart Lima at 9am on Wednesday for Atlanta. Delta confirmed the aircraft is currently scheduled to be on the route, which would be the first international service for the newly reconfigured 767-400ER.
So far, it’s the first and so far only of Delta’s 767s to feature the airline’s flagship interior, with a brand new Delta One business-class product in the forward cabin and Premium Select — Delta’s spin on premium economy — right behind. Behind that, there are Comfort+ seats, or regular coach with some more legroom, and Main Cabin.
Related: Best Sweet Spots With Delta SkyMiles
Since re-entering service about a month ago, the plane has been shuttling back and forth between New York and Los Angeles.
TPG managed to snag a seat on the plane’s first run between the coasts, and we found that the new product was a welcome refresh from the old configuration. In Delta One, the plane features an open suite-style seat, and a new dedicated premium economy cabin, branded “Premium Select,” in addition to regular economy and Comfort+ seating options.
However, the seatback entertainment system was not working on the review flight, and according to the airline, it still hasn’t gone into operation.
Contributing: Benji Stawski/The Points Guy. Featured photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.