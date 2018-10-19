This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Millennials are quick to get a bad rap, but the truth is they are likely to share one important quality with TPGers: a serious love for travel. This generation has single-handedly put solo travel on the map and fostered a wave of entrepreneurs who have turned their lust for seeing the world into successful careers as digital nomads.
And now, thanks to a recent study from Contiki — a travel company that specializes in adventures for said generation — we know just how important packing up and seeing the world is to this group of sightseeing-hungry spirits. And the results may (or may not) surprise you.
When Contiki asked 1,500 American travelers 18 to 36 years old what they would be “willing to give up for around six months if that meant you could travel the world for free,” 80% of those surveyed said the number one thing they’d relinquish is Netflix. (With so many quality IFE options these days, that’s not entirely surprising.)
In terms of all things edible, 77% said they could go without coffee, while 73% said they could forgo alcohol and 60% could do away with carbs. Here’s hoping their travel itineraries do not include a visit to coffee capitals such as Melbourne, the renowned wine regions of France or really anywhere in Italy.
The thing Millennials would have the hardest time parting with? Their phones. Of those surveyed, 57% said they would gladly abstain from sex for free travel, while only 41% would agree to power down their mobile devices in exchange for adventure. After all, as the kids say: Pics or it didn’t happen.
For those who can’t find someone to fund their trip around the world but still feel the call of the wild, here are a few starter posts for using points and miles to get you everywhere you want to go:
H/T: Travel + Leisure
Feature photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images.
