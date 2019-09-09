This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The TPG team tends to spend a considerable amount of time on the road, so, naturally, we have some very frequent flyers in our midst. And, since we love to strategize when it comes to every possible aspect of travel, frequent-flyer status is not only achievable but for many of our writers and editors an absolute must — the driving force behind airline loyalty.
Today, I invited three TPGers to join me for a very special edition of the Miles Away podcast: a full-fledged battle to defend their preferred airline, with:
- JT Genter (American Airlines)
- Scott Mayerowitz (Delta)
- Benet Wilson (Southwest)
- And me, Zach Honig (United)
We debate the in-flight product (things like the seats, fleet, catering and service), airports and lounges, frequent-flyer perks, and more. We’ll be digging into each airline and program individually tomorrow on the site, but in the meantime, I highly recommend listening to our spirited 30-minute chat.
You can listen to this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Overcast
TuneIn
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like the team to cover on the Miles Away podcast, please send us an email at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet me at @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.