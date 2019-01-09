Miles Away: Start Planning Your 2020 Ski Trips Now
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The 2019 ski season has only just begun, but if you’re hoping to travel during peak periods when the kids are out of school next year — think Presidents Day in February or spring break in March — now’s the time to begin planning travel for early 2020 as well.
TPG Family editor Summer Hull (of Mommy Points fame) and UK-based contributor Kathleen Porter Kristiansen join me on the second episode of Miles Away to chat all things winter family travel, including planning trips to top resorts in the US and Canada, scoring deals on lift tickets, minimizing your costs using points and miles and much more.
You can play this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Overcast
TuneIn
While you have plenty of options within the US as well, as Summer explains, value seekers may want to pay a visit to our neighbors to the north:
“I have different mountains I love for different things, and I think Keystone is a great all-around family mountain and affordable in a lot of different ways. I do also love Whistler if you want, like, almost pretty much guaranteed good snow for a lot of months out of the year. And the way that the dollar has been against the Canadian dollar, it’s not been nearly as expensive as skiing in Colorado.”
After you catch our latest episode, come on back here for more winter travel tips, including:
- Best Ski Resorts for Families in North America
- Planning Your Ski Trip With Points and Miles
- Everything You Need to Know About Packing for a Ski Trip
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like us to cover, please email me at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet at me @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
This card is best for those who want to earn a valuable welcome offer at the lowest possible out-of-pocket cost. Plus you can get some elite-like status and earn miles toward Medallion.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.