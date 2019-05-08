Miles Away Episode 19: Sea and Sky in Croatia
This week on the Miles Away podcast, we’re heading east to Croatia, one of Europe’s hottest summer destinations. TPG Travel Editor Melanie Lieberman and Social Media Manager Samantha Rosen both visited the country recently, with entirely different results.
Melanie scored an amazing flight deal, for $250 round-trip, and focused on exploring Croatia’s national parks, while Samantha redeemed points she earned with her Platinum Card® from American Express to travel in Turkish Airlines business class, before visiting two of the country’s most famous cities: Split, on the beach, and Dubrovnik. With two very different experiences, TPG’s expert duo is here to give you a well-rounded look at several key tourist stops.
Full Transcript:
Zach Honig: Welcome back to Miles Away. This is your host Zach Honig. Today, on Miles Away we are talking about Croatia which has become a hotspot over the last few years. We have our Social Media Editor Samantha Rosen here with us today. Welcome Sam.
Samantha Rosen: Thanks Zach.
Zach Honig: And this is I think your third time on the podcast?
Samantha Rosen: It is.
Zach Honig: Welcome back.
Samantha Rosen: Thank you.
Zach Honig: And we have our Travel Editor,
Melanie Lieberman:.
Melanie Lieberman:: Hello. Thanks for having me.
Zach Honig: Welcome to Miles Away.
Melanie Lieberman:: Hi. Good to be here.
Zach Honig: So you’ve both been to Croatia and I have not, but I really want to go. I’m going to say by 2020, end of 2020, I am going to make it to Croatia.
Melanie Lieberman:: You definitely should.
Zach Honig: By the end of this podcast I, and hopefully all of the listeners, are going to have some hotspots to visit within one of the more popular destinations within Europe recently, and one reason it’s become really popular is because there are a lot of shooting locations for this famous HBO show I have yet to really see-
Samantha Rosen: Same.
Melanie Lieberman:: Also same.
Zach Honig: Oh my goodness. OK, well Game of Thrones, and we’ll touch on that in just a little bit, but there’s a lot more to see there. So Sam you were there in Croatia, what was it, about a year ago or something?
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, I was there in August. So almost a year, yeah.
Zach Honig: OK, and where did you go?
Samantha Rosen: I went to Dubrovnik and then my best friend and I took a bus to Split. So I flew into Dubrovnik.
Zach Honig: You’d say that’s the main gateway into Croatia?
Samantha Rosen: Well, actually, Split is the bigger city, which I didn’t know either until I was there, but Dubrovnik I think is more famous. Most people fly into there. There’s also a lot more sightseeing to see and do.
Zach Honig: OK. Walk me through those two destinations real quick. Just why did you choose those two?
Samantha Rosen: Yeah. Totally. My friend and I were just looking for a fun, easy kind of mix of sightseeing but also you want to just lay on the beach and not do anything for a vacation, so we landed on Croatia. We just thought it was really beautiful. It wasn’t as touristy as London, or France, or something like that even though it still is pretty touristy and we’d been to a bunch of other destinations in Europe already, so it was kind of one that we had heard a lot about. We had heard good things and we were like, “Let’s give that a try.” Dubrovnik is the one that I think is more like a sightseeing city, so there is the city walls which were built I want to say in the 1500s or something really, really, really old.
Zach Honig: And that’s still intact?
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, yeah. So you can walk them, which I highly recommend doing if you go, and go early, especially if you’re there over the summer because it gets hot with a capital “H” and you’ll want to also get tickets. I believe it was like $10 to go in, so definitely take a few hours in the morning to go do that, walk around the city center. It looks like it’s out of a movie. You’ll feel like you’re in a Disney set or something like that. It doesn’t feel real.
Zach Honig: And Split is more … it’s a beach destination.
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, so Split, we did a little bit of sightseeing, but a lot of the time we really just sat on the beach, we went to go eat some good food, drank a lot of wine, that kind of thing. It was more of like the chill, relaxing end of our trip.
Zach Honig: And Melanie, I know that you went. I followed you on Instagram and it seems like you had a very active vacation. You did a lot of hiking-
Melanie Lieberman:: We did. Yeah, exactly. We did definitely a less traditional tour of Croatia. We went to a handful of national parks in the area. We did some hiking, rock climbing. It was very active. I was very tired at the end of it, but it was amazing.
Samantha Rosen: I feel so lazy. I’m like I sat on the beach and drank wine and Melanie’s like, “I went hiking.”
Melanie Lieberman:: I mean we drank lots of wine too-
Samantha Rosen: OK. I feel better now.
Melanie Lieberman:: I think every meal should end with a glass of wine, but-
Samantha Rosen: I agree.
Zach Honig: It sounds like there was a lot for everyone. I mean if you want to have a really active vacation, or you just want to sit on the beach, those are both options there.
Melanie Lieberman:: One thing I discovered after going to Croatia, which kind of surprised me, is how diverse it is and how little some of those attractions are talked about outside of really niche circles. Croatia’s actually really famous in the rock climbing community but, unless you’re involved in that community, you don’t necessarily hear about it, and you don’t have to rock climb to take advantage of how beautiful these parks are. I mean the hiking is actually really stunning, and very accessible.
Zach Honig: So how did you decide to go to Croatia?
Melanie Lieberman:: Well, funny story, I saw a flight deal on this website called thepointsguy.com-
Zach Honig: I know it.
Samantha Rosen: Maybe you’ve heard of it before?
Melanie Lieberman:: If you’ve heard of it and you’ve-
Zach Honig: I’ve booked one or two of those.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, so we posted a flight deal and I got $250 round-trip tickets to Croatia-
Zach Honig: Oh wow.
Melanie Lieberman:: … and it’s actually one of my favorite ways to travel because you go to the [inaudible 00:04:29]-
Zach Honig: Not paying a lot of money? I like those. [crosstalk 00:04:30].
Melanie Lieberman:: Well, definitely. I mean sure, definitely. Yeah, but it kind of inspired us to go to this place we didn’t know all that much about. I have to admit, I don’t watch Games of Thrones, I don’t know much about Game of Thrones locations and I had not really done a lot of research on Croatia, but we saw this crazy flight deal, cannot turn down $250 round-trip tickets to Europe-
Zach Honig: Oh no.
Melanie Lieberman:: … anywhere in Europe, so we booked the tickets and we went. Like I said, we kind of started doing some research, wanted to do a lot of hiking, and that’s how we ended up going to the locations we did.
Zach Honig: You’re trip was this year, right?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah. We were there in February.
Zach Honig: OK. Was it cold?
Melanie Lieberman:: It was not warm, but it was not as cold as you would expect it to be. It was pretty mild. We were in sort of central Croatia, and it was mostly the high 50s, low 60s. It was very mild for winter, especially compared to New York City or anywhere else.
Zach Honig: Did you make it to Dubrovnik as well?
Melanie Lieberman:: We did not, no.
Zach Honig: Oh. So were you in a city or were you just kind of in the-
Melanie Lieberman:: Not really. We flew into Zagreb and then we rented a car and drove around.
Zach Honig: So what is Zagreb like?
Melanie Lieberman:: Zagreb is quite lovely. We didn’t spend a lot of time there to be honest. It’s a very pretty city. There are some historic hotels that are lovely. We stayed at the Esplanade Hotel which I think is a 1925 property that was built sort of to serve the Orient Express travelers who were coming through. So you have a lot of that really rich European architecture and culture, a lot of great museums. It’s very walkable, very easy to get around. There is a train. It’s very lovely.
Zach Honig: Yes. So there’s been a lot of hype I would say about Croatia recently.
Melanie Lieberman:: Definitely.
Zach Honig: It’s still a pretty reasonably priced country to visit, right? I mean you’re not going to spend a ton of money compared to maybe some other-
Samantha Rosen: I think it depends on where you are. Like, for example, when I was in Dubrovnik, the points hotels in both points and cash were insane, and my friend and I ended up staying at some random hotel not really on the outskirts but it was a 10- to 15-minute walk to the center of the city. I think Split was a little bit more reasonable, but Dubrovnik was expensive.
Zach Honig: Would you say it lived up to the hype though?
Samantha Rosen: Yes and no.
Zach Honig: Would you go back?
Samantha Rosen: Personally, I liked Split better than Dubrovnik. Interestingly enough, when my friend and I … we took a car, and our driver was from Split, and he was saying that it’s a kind of well-known thing that some of the people there are just not the most welcoming to tourists.
Zach Honig: I see, OK.
Samantha Rosen: So I would say that it does live up to the hype in terms of the architecture, and it’s beautiful. You walk around and you think to yourself 500 times how is this place real?
Zach Honig: Well, what did you find Melanie?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, I think I benefited from not knowing all that much walking into it. It is one of my preferred ways to travel just because you’re pleasantly surprised sort of no matter what, and having gone to destinations that people don’t talk about that much, so the trio of parks we went to really don’t get a lot of attention outside of Europe, or like I said, outside of these niche communities, so I was stunned. I was really surprised that I had never heard about these destinations before and I had been warned ahead of time about Croatian hospitality being sort of unexpected. Everybody we met was super helpful, very hospitable, but after you approach them. There is not that kind of warmth that you get in other places.
Zach Honig: It’s not like, “Melanie, you’re from America. Tell me your story.”
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah. No and I was very fond of that to be honest. We stayed at Airbnb’s and all of the hosts came out, introduced themselves, made sure we were OK, and then really left us alone, and it was very much that we’re here if you need us, if you don’t need us, enjoy your trip. So it’s a different type of hospitality.
Zach Honig: And which national parks did you choose, and why did you choose those in particular?
Melanie Lieberman:: So we went to three national parks. We went to North Velebit, we went to Paklenica and we went to Plitvice, which is one of the most famous national parks. If you’ve heard of any Croatian national parks, it’s probably that one. It’s the turquoise lakes, there-
Zach Honig: Your pictures were incredible, yeah.
Melanie Lieberman:: It is impossible to take a bad picture. It is a really stunning destination. We also went to Paklenica, which is the rock climbing mecca of Europe arguably.
Zach Honig: Are you a rock climber? We haven’t talked about this, but-
Melanie Lieberman:: I rock climb. I dabble in the rock climbing.
Zach Honig: OK. Did you rock climb on this trip?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yes we did.
Zach Honig: You did, OK.
Melanie Lieberman:: So we had our packs with all of our ropes and protection, and yeah.
Zach Honig: Wow.
Melanie Lieberman:: It was the first time I’ve traveled to rock climb.
Zach Honig: So I like to hike, but rock climbing is maybe a step beyond my capabilities perhaps besides maybe in a gym on a six- to eight-foot rock climbing wall. Maybe we’ll go up to 10 feet, but what were the hikes like? Is this a challenging hiking destination? Is this something like can you pair a beach trip to Split with a beginners hike elsewhere in the country?
Melanie Lieberman:: Totally. So Paklenica, which is the rock climbing park that I mentioned, also has a lot of great hiking trails and they vary. There is a footpath that goes well into the park and there’s also some extremely … not technical, but very difficult hiking as well. You will be advised by park workers about what the conditions are and we actually wanted to try a hike and we were told, “You do not have time for that. You do not know the terrain. We do not recommend that.” And we were a little turned off. We were sort of like … I mean we are big hikers. This is not unfamiliar to us.
Zach Honig: We can do this, right. Yeah.
Melanie Lieberman:: We can do this. Totally, and we did one of the shorter trails she recommended and it was very difficult. It was quite a surprise to us. So definitely heed the advice of the national park guides. I mean one of the good things about Paklenica is that you can watch all the rock climbers. You don’t have to actually rock climb but you sort of walk through a gorge where you can watch people climb which can be fun.
Zach Honig: It actually sounds a little bit like Yosemite in California. As you’re doing hikes, I mean you can see rock climbers all around, and this is obviously something that is for a lot more advanced rock climbers, but you can climb up El Capitan there-
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, definitely. There is a big wall in Croatia at this national park that they call the El Cap of Europe and you can hike up the back of it if you’re not a rock climber and watch people climb up.
Zach Honig: It’s popular with the pros.
Melanie Lieberman:: Very popular with the pros, yes. The last park we went to was North Velebit. The Velebit mountains are actually Paklenica’s part of the Velebit mountains as well, but North Velebit’s a separate park. On the other side of mountain range it’s a lot colder. So this was the one park, even as we were driving, the temperature dropped maybe 15 degrees as we worked our way up. We were able to drive around, enjoy some of the scenery, but no hiking to be had there.
Zach Honig: Did you plan it all out? Like your overnight accommodations in advance and everything or was it kind of just we’re going to wing it and see where we can go and then figure it out once we need somewhere to crash?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, we did plan it out. We had Airbnb’s booked and a couple hotels on either end. So we had a plan, but we had kind of placed our accommodations in some of the coastal towns around the national parks because we didn’t know what the weather would be like. We wanted to give ourselves some flexibility, so when we went to Velebit and found that we couldn’t do any hiking there, we actually drove back and did another day in Paklenica.
Samantha Rosen: So I am most definitely not a hiker and my friend and I stopped at it’s called Krka National Park. So Krka is about an hour and a half drive from Split, so not really that far and it’s a good day trip if you know you’re in Split for a few days and have some time in your schedule. Just full of waterfalls and nature and I admittedly am not a nature person at all, but it was just beautiful. The whole park has a walking trail. You’re on flatland unless there’s stairs, so definitely recommend that one if you’re not really into hiking, or you’re a beginner, but you kind of want to see Croatia.
Zach Honig: What was the food like? I mean I know that you are our go-to foodie in the office.
Samantha Rosen: I hope that’s a good thing. The food was really good. So the food was kind of a mix of Italian food, like pastas, and then also Mediterranean foods, more like fish and olive oil, and that kind of thing. Croatia’s a little bit more north of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s on the Adriatic Sea, but it definitely has those Mediterranean influences. Weirdly enough, my friend and I had sushi one night in Split and it was absolutely delicious. I think all of the food there is very fresh, it’s very local. It’s definitely a good food option and, in my opinion, kind of underrated. I think most people think of Italy or France for having really good food in Europe, but if you plan your vacations based on where you’re eating, like me, I would definitely recommend looking into Croatia.
Zach Honig: I can’t say I have-
Melanie Lieberman:: There are a lot of European influences. Actually a lot of the menus are in German too. So there is a lot of German influences, Bulgarian-
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, totally.
Melanie Lieberman:: A lot meat, potatoes and seafood.
Samantha Rosen: Can’t go wrong with that.
Zach Honig: And in Dubrovnik and Zagreb, how does the food compare? I mean is it all pretty consistent? Just kind of that hybrid?
Melanie Lieberman:: I found that it changed quite a bit depending on where you were, especially if you were along the coast it’s very seafood heavy, more like Sam said, a lot of Mediterranean influences, a lot of olive oils and citrus accents, but then when you are more inland, it can change quite a bit. Croatia’s history is very interesting. I did some Googling because the languages feels like a lot of different things, but like nothing you’ve ever heard before, and the foods are kind of a lot of things that you sort of recognize, but not in that way. So you can get a lot of … there’s a lot of Italian, a lot of German, just depending on where you are you can get quite different food.
Zach Honig: Does everybody speak English? Were you able to converse with everyone that you wanted to at the national parks and in the cities, and-
Samantha Rosen: Your experience is probably totally different than mine [crosstalk 00:14:28].
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, I think. I mean in Zagreb it was not a problem. Everybody spoke English. We were in some smaller towns, we’d stop, pull off in the middle of nowhere to us really, and grab dinner, and there we got by with some German. I think my boyfriend-
Samantha Rosen: I was going to say, do you speak German?
Melanie Lieberman:: I don’t [inaudible 00:14:45]. I was useless on this trip actually. I was completely useless. I managed to learn maybe one and a half words in Croatian the entire time.
Zach Honig: Right.
Melanie Lieberman:: I think as long as you wave and smile, they get the idea. People knew I was-
Zach Honig: The wave is the universal hello I guess.
Melanie Lieberman:: Exactly. So we had a tough time. We did a lot of grocery shopping because we were in Airbnb’s, a lot of pointing and smiling and nodding, and it was not our best show, but-
Samantha Rosen: They figured it out.
Melanie Lieberman:: We got through.
Samantha Rosen: Good, yes.
Zach Honig: Can you use credit cards pretty much everywhere you go there or is it cash heavy? I know Sam you actually had an ATM story if I recall, so you-
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, definitely have some cash with you ahead of time, for sure, I think. I feel like most places in Europe though, that’s kind of a good rule of thumb is they’re not as reliant on credit cards as we are in the US, so definitely take some cash out before you get there.
Zach Honig: What currency do they use?
Samantha Rosen: So they use the Kuna in Croatia.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yes, that’s it.
Samantha Rosen: I remember it being a really good exchange rate too. So even though things were expensive, I believe that you were getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Zach Honig: Coming up after the break, we’re going to talk about points and miles for your trip to Croatia.
Zach Honig: So Melanie, you stayed at some Airbnb’s and Sam, you did hotels for your stay, and how did you book them?
Samantha Rosen: So I book all my hotels just through going through TripAdvisor. Like I mentioned before, the hotels especially in Dubrovnik were really, really expensive, even with points. Usually I’ll try to stay at a chain hotel. I just like the hospitality of it and you kind of know what to expect on some level and you get the points, duh. This time, I was like, “Oh, let’s try something else out,” so my friend and I looked through TripAdvisor and I think Yelp even, just anything that we could come across on Google. We made sure all the pictures looked good and my philosophy with hotels is as long that it’s clean, it’s safe, it’s in a good area, if I’m not really going to be spending most of my time in the hotel, I don’t need to stay at some super luxurious whatever and not really be there. I want to get my money’s worth if I am going to stay in one of those and kind of just camp out there.
Samantha Rosen: However, I did use points to book my flight there. So I transferred 58,000 Amex points to Aeroplan which is really good for finding Star Alliance Award availability, which means using your points to book a flight, and some Star Alliance airlines are United, Lufthansa. I flew Turkish Airlines. If you have any questions on this, I actually wrote an article for the site about how I used points to fly to Europe’s trendiest destination of the summer, so very on-brand, and I flew Turkish Airlines, and it was honestly one of the best business-class experiences ever. The food was so good.
Zach Honig: It’s so fun. They bring out those little candles, right?
Samantha Rosen: Yeah. Yeah, I was like, “This is a candle-lit dinner 35,000 feet in the sky.” It was unreal. So highly, highly recommend. I had a short layover in Istanbul and then just hopped on the plane to Dubrovnik and it was a really, really great experience. I had been saving up those points. I knew I wanted to go on a fun vacation and especially I think it was about a nine-hour flight or something, so I knew I wanted to be comfortable and try to sleep a little. So I had most of my points that I had accumulated from the Amex plan and sign-up bonus that I had gotten a few months before, so I used the points that I got from my Amex Platinum sign-up bonus. So they really came in handy.
Zach Honig: Yeah. You went in August, right?
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, I went in August.
Zach Honig: Which is definitely peak season for anywhere in Europe.
Samantha Rosen: Yes. Yeah.
Zach Honig: And so it can be challenging to find award availability in economy, but because business travelers are not flying as much in the summer, business class can actually be available.
Samantha Rosen: Yeah, definitely.
Zach Honig: I mean you might find awards in the summer that you can’t even get off-season.
Samantha Rosen: Totally, and weirdly enough, we kind of booked the trip last minute. I think we booked it not even a month out. As far as I remember, the award availability, there was a lot of it so it wasn’t that difficult to find something that kind of worked with our schedules.
Zach Honig: So you probably paid close to as much just in taxes and fees, at least for the return perhaps as Melanie did for her entire economy trip, and, I mean, obviously you can’t every day just go and look for a flight to Croatia and find it for $250. You have to wait for these deals to come around.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, exactly.
Zach Honig: But if you follow The Points Guy, I mean we find deals constantly and we post them every day, sometimes several deals a day.
Melanie Lieberman:: Absolutely.
Zach Honig: So if you follow us on Twitter and Facebook, I mean you’ll find those deals pretty quickly.
Samantha Rosen: Follow us on all the social platforms.
Melanie Lieberman:: All of them.
Samantha Rosen: Shameless plug.
Zach Honig: Which airline did you fly Melanie?
Melanie Lieberman:: We flew British Airways.
Zach Honig: Ah, OK.
Melanie Lieberman:: Which was fine, perfectly fine.
Zach Honig: The Queen’s airline, yeah.
Melanie Lieberman:: Exactly. We flew from Newark through London to Zagreb, and then on the way back, we flew from Zagreb through London to JFK which was one of the deals of the deal. It was not the ideal itinerary. It was economy, but it was so cheap that we bought snacks, you know?
Zach Honig: Oh yeah. No, I’ve done a few of those. I did a friend’s trip to Paris once and we paid I think it was $190 and I suffered through and I was A-OK.
Melanie Lieberman:: You’ll always survive, and then you get there.
Zach Honig: And when you got there, so you stayed in how many different Airbnb’s?
Melanie Lieberman:: We stayed in three different Airbnb’s and we stayed in one hotel when we came back to Zagreb we spent the night there, and we stayed in the Esplanade Hotel which I mentioned earlier. That was our splurge. We figured we got there so cheap in Croatia, in the areas we were staying at points hotels were not an option. There were a couple independent hotels that did not look-
Zach Honig: Outstanding, or …
Melanie Lieberman:: … outstanding and because it was off-season, a lot of them weren’t open so our options were pretty limited to Airbnb outside of the major cities, but then, when we were in Zagreb, there was a Canopy hotel that we considered.
Zach Honig: It’s a Hilton I think, right?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, exactly, but we ended up going to the Esplanade because it is a history buff’s dream.
Zach Honig: It sounds fancy.
Melanie Lieberman:: It was very fancy. It was surprisingly fancy. It was quite nice. It’s the kind of hotel with a bowl of oranges in the hallway, just because.
Zach Honig: Oh wow.
Samantha Rosen: That’s when you know.
Melanie Lieberman:: That’s when you know you paid too much when you are at a hotel.
Zach Honig: That is luxury.
Samantha Rosen: They have the orange.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yes.
Zach Honig: How many oranges did you count?
Melanie Lieberman:: So many oranges. Had to remember to check my bag on the way to the airport.
Zach Honig: Oh yeah.
Samantha Rosen: Oh yeah.
Zach Honig: Oh, be careful. Yeah, you can’t come back into the US with oranges from your hotel from Zagreb.
Melanie Lieberman:: Or apples, fruits of any kind.
Samantha Rosen: That’s a good tip.
Melanie Lieberman:: It is a good tip. You could get fined $500.
Samantha Rosen: You could.
Zach Honig: So were there abundant Airbnb’s or was it fairly limited, and any of these rooms in other people’s houses or are they entire homes? What were you finding?
Melanie Lieberman:: It really varied. We ended up with three very lovely Airbnb’s, one of which was something that probably would have been lovely in the summer. It was a private apartment in a building, I think a two-family home with a huge deck overlooking the coast. On a super clear day, the owner said you can see some of the islands off in the distance. We did not have a super clear day, but I could see what he meant. It was a very nice private apartment. We stayed at another Airbnb that was not quite as nice, but they were all very comfortable, all very clean, you know, the things that you really need to have in an Airbnb. We felt safe. Like I said, the host came out to greet us at all of the Airbnb’s and made sure we were settled and had everything we needed, so.
Zach Honig: Were they pretty reasonably priced?
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah. We booked them a little last- minute which didn’t help. I imagine they’re very expensive during the peak season.
Zach Honig: That’s right. Yeah, you went off-season.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, and I’d say they were reasonable in the off-season so I imagine they are extremely expensive.
Zach Honig: That’s so funny. I never really thought of Croatia as an expensive destination [crosstalk 00:22:22] as a tourist, but it sounds like it kind of is.
Melanie Lieberman:: It is. Like I said, for me it was not an inexpensive vacation when you take the flight deal off of it, but that was in February. That was in winter, so we were at-
Samantha Rosen: I would say overall if you’re a budget traveler and you want to go to Croatia, make sure you go off-peak.
Melanie Lieberman:: Absolutely.
Samantha Rosen: You go in the summer time, there’s no way around it.
Zach Honig: That’s definitely what I’m going to do. Well, some food for thought for my first trip to Croatia.
Samantha Rosen: Yes.
Melanie Lieberman:: Definitely.
Zach Honig: Thank you so much for joining.
Samantha Rosen: Of course.
Melanie Lieberman:: Yeah, thanks for having me.
Zach Honig: Melanie, if someone wants to follow along on your adventures, where can they find you on social media?
Melanie Lieberman:: They can find me @melanietaryn. That is my Instagram, that is my Twitter.
Zach Honig: How do you spell Taryn?
Melanie Lieberman:: T-A-R-Y-N.
Zach Honig: And Sam?
Samantha Rosen: So my Instagram is samantha_rosen and then Twitter is samantharosen_. It really bothers me and my OCD, but got to learn to live with it.
Melanie Lieberman:: Oh man.
Samantha Rosen: And I do manage all The Points Guys social media so please, please, please follow us there. I will be very happy if you do.
Zach Honig: And we have some UK accounts so TPG UK site launched recently.
Samantha Rosen: Yes. Yeah, we have our Instagram and our Twitter account and our Facebook account as well, so make sure to follow us everywhere.
