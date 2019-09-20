This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Starting Sept. 19, 2019, World of Hyatt members can earn double points on bookings made with participating MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. That’s an additional 5 points on top of the 5 points Hyatt members already earn on stays — that’s a double down you won’t regret.
To be eligible for this promotion, you’ll have to register your World of Hyatt number and stay at a participating property before Dec. 28, 2019. The following properties qualify for double points:
- ARIA Resort and Casino
- Bellagio Las Vegas
- Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay
- Excalibur Hotel and Casino
- Luxor Hotel and Casino
- Mandalay Bay
- MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
- New York New York Hotel and Casino
- Park MGM Las Vegas
- The Signature at MGM Grand
- The Mirage Hotel and Casino
- Vdara Hotel and Spa
To give you an idea of your earnings, if you book a weekend stay at the Bellagio in the Resort King room, you could earn 8,480 Hyatt Points. TPG values this at $144 — that’s enough to book a standard room at a category 2 Hyatt property, like a Hyatt Place or Hyatt Regency. Booking a stay in Vegas can also help you earn elite status with Hyatt and M life, which is especially valuable for Vegas stays.
Be sure to make the booking with either your Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and earn 2x points or your Chase Sapphire Reserve and earn 3x points. If you use the CSR, that brings your total World of Hyatt points sweep to 110,024 points — not bad. Even if you don’t transfer those Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt, you’ll still end up with 2,544 UR points.
You can also match your World of Hyatt earnings with M life Rewards, which offers exclusive benefits to members like discounts on rooms, shows and retail shops.
Featured photo courtesy of MGM Resorts
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.