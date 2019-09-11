This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last month, the TPG team took a trip down to Atlanta for a reader event at the Delta Flight Museum. Believe us when we say this place is an AvGeek haven. Located at Delta Air Lines’ headquarters, it has retired airplanes from the Delta fleet, from a historic DC-3 to a Boeing 747-400, plus views of planes taking off and landing at the nearby ATL airport. Inside, the museum served as a place for points and miles enthusiasts to hang out and get to know some of the TPG staff in Delta’s historic Hangar 2 — home to the The Spirit of Delta, the airline’s first 767.
As part of this exclusive event, Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, recorded a live episode of Talking Points with Gil West, the senior executive Vice President and COO of Delta, in front of an audience of more than 200 people. West is responsible for Delta’s worldwide operations including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, airport and cargo workers, which means you can thank him for Delta’s impressive on time performance.
West talks through his responsibilities and how he helps maintain the company culture among more than 85,000 employees. He also explains Delta’s commitment to the Airbus A220, and the decision to not add the 737 Max to the fleet. You’ll hear about Delta’s IT investments to avoid future computer-system meltdowns, as well as West’s thoughts on future travel trends and the role of biometrics.
(Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy)
