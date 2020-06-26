Marriott restricting once-very-generous cancellation policy beginning in July
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on, we’ve seen hotels and airlines go to great lengths to help customers feel confident when making future bookings. Specifically, nearly every major travel brand has relaxed its cancellation policy, including hotels allowing guests to cancel prepaid rates without penalty.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter
First reported by Your Mileage May Vary and confirmed by Marriott, Marriott will be updating its change and cancellation policy for new bookings beginning on July 6. As the policy reads now, guests with new or existing reservations have been able to cancel or receive a refund up to 24 hours prior to arrival, including prepaid rates which are generally more restrictive. This policy is valid through July 5, though Marriott has already extended the dates at least once.
Related: Coronavirus hotel change and cancellation policies
Starting July 6, guests with non-prepaid reservations with arrival dates on or before September 30 can still change or cancel up to 24 hours before arrival without penalty. Guests with non-prepaid reservations with arrival dates after September 30, as well as guests making new prepaid reservations on or after July 6, will be subject to the hotel’s cancellation policy at the time of booking.
Related: Marriott Bonvoy extending all members’ elite status through February 2022
It’s hard to say exactly how much of an impact this will have, as Marriott is leaving it up to each individual hotel to set its own cancellation policy. Under the current policy, guests are incentivized to book prepaid rates even if they’re not sure they’ll be able to travel, as these rates can be significantly cheaper than non-prepaid rates. Even with rates depressed at the moment, the St. Regis Washington DC is offering prepaid rates that are $38 a night cheaper than the member rate, but the discrepancy can pass $100 a night at luxury properties.
It’s important to remember that if you have an existing booking with Marriott, even for a prepaid rate, you won’t be affected by this policy change. You should keep an eye on when your cancellation deadline is (based on when you booked), but this change only affects new bookings made on or after July 6th.
Related: Marriott suspends brand standards and elite guarantees
Bottom line
On July 6, Marriott will become one of the first hotel companies to relax the generous change and cancellation policies it put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. These changes specifically affect people booking prepaid rates, or people booking stays that start after September 30th. If you fall into one of these categories, you’ll need to check the hotel’s cancellation policy at the time of booking to see what options you have.
Further Reading: Your ultimate guide to Marriott hotel brands
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.