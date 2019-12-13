New Marriott Bonvoy members can get a free night after two stays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott is back with another promotion for new users, where you can earn a free night after two paid stays.
Here’s what you need to know.
After signing up for a Marriott Bonvoy account, you will earn a free night after completing two paid stays through April 29, 2020. That free night is valid for a free night at Category 1-4 hotels, with a maximum of 25,000 points. I’ve included Marriott’s award chart below for your reference.
Note that the offer is valid for one year from the date of issuance, so be sure to use the certificate before it expires or its value to you is exactly zero. The award will be automatically deposited into your account after completing the stays and you can use additional points to upgrade your room type, if you’d like.
To get your free night, simply search for hotels using Marriott Bonvoy points as you normally would and select one that prices at 25,000 Marriott points per night or less. Choose your desired room type, and at checkout, you will be given the option to pay using your Marriott 25,000-point certificate. Remember, this promotion is for new users only — not existing Bonvoy members.
If you’re curious to know what 25,000 Marriott points are worth, here are some options around the world.
Westin Guadalajara
Standard points rate: Category 3 – 20,000 points per night
Catered to business travelers, this hotel in Mexico includes a fitness center, White Tea Bath & Body products and Westin Heavenly Beds. 20,000 will score you either a king or queen room.
AFRICAN PRIDE ARABELLA HOTEL & SPA, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION
Standard points rate: Category 3 – 15,000 points per night
This Autograph hotel is a nearly two-hour drive from Cape Town, which may explain its lower category. But with a golf course ranked in the top 10 in South Africa, and close to whale watching, this resort is a steal. The 15,000 point room, while not fancy, will get you a garden view with a balcony.
Nest Hotel, a Member of Design Hotels
Standard points rate: Category 4 – 25,000 points per night
This five-star hotel located just minutes from Seoul (ICN) Airport on the island of Yeongjongdo. This 370-room hotel offers views of the Yellow Sea. Built as the “ultimate retreat,” the hotel includes a library cafe, mini-theater, spa and an outdoor heated infinity pool.
Moxy NYC Downtown
Standard points rate: Category 4 – 25,000 points per night
You can’t go wrong with affordable hotel options in New York City, and the Moxy Downtown is no exception. This hotel is located near Tribeca and includes virtual check-in. Lucky for you, 25,000 points will get you a queen, king, or two queen beds. Each room includes a 50-inch TV and the hotel has a fitness center.
If you want more free nights in the future, you may want to consider a Marriott co-branded credit card.
Within the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, there are two types of annual free night certificates available. The cards with annual fees that hover around $100 or more per year, such as the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (see rates & fees), both offer an annual free night worth up to 35,000 points at each cardmember anniversary.
But, if that isn’t enough, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers a free night worth up to 50,000 points at each anniversary after the first year.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business card, click here.
Featured image courtesy of Moxy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.