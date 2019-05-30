You Can Buy Marriott Gift Cards for 20% Off in Today’s Daily Getaways
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Thursday only, you can stock up on Marriott gift cards for 20% off. The gift cards are offered via Daily Getaways, a series of travel deals hosted by the US Travel Association, which is now in its tenth year. While many of the deals are travel packages that involve a specific destination, this is one of the more flexible offerings to emerge.
Beginning at 1pm ET Thursday, a limited number of Marriott e-gift cards will be available. A $100 card will cost $80, a $250 card will cost $200 and a $500 card will cost $400. Just over 1,000 of the $100 cards will be available, while around 200 of the larger denominations will be up for grabs. Click here to see Thursday’s Daily Getaways offer.
Each individual is capped at 5 cards, including a pair of $100 cards, a couple of $250 cards and a single $500 card. This deal typically vanishes quickly, as the gift cards do not expire and can be applied at the following Marriott brands.
- AC Hotels by Marriott
- Aloft
- Autograph Collection Hotels
- Courtyard
- Delta Hotels and Resorts
- EDITION
- Element
- Fairfield Inn & Suites
- Four Points by Sheraton
- Gaylord Hotels
- JW Marriott
- Le Méridien
- Marriott Hotels
- Marriott Vacation Club
- Moxy Hotels
- Renaissance Hotels
- Residence Inn
- Sheraton
- SpringHill Suites
- St. Regis
- The Luxury Collection
- The Ritz-Carlton
- TownePlace Suites
- Tribute Portfolio
- W Hotels
- Westin
One thing to note is that these gift cards must be presented at the time of check-out at a property, and cannot be used “for deposit, advance purchase or to secure or confirm a reservation.” On the property, you can use it to settle your room bill, as well as pay for things like dining, spa treatments and golf outings.
What credit card should you use for Daily Getaways?
As these transactions are processed by Daily Getaways rather than Marriott, you wouldn’t earn any bonus points by charging the gift cards to a product such as the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.
However, the purchase(s) will code as travel, so be sure to use a card which offers heightened bonuses on all travel transactions:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel)
- Citi Premier Card (3x on travel)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Even if you aren’t interested in Marriott cards, keep an eye on the ongoing list of Daily Getaways deals. When you find something that aligns with your travel goals, be sure to make the purchase using a card that provides a bonus for travel-related spend.
RELATED VIDEO:
Featured image of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.