Earn 1,500 Bonus Marriott Points per Stay With ‘Endless Earning’ Promo
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Marriott Bonvoy has just released its Q3 promotion for its portfolio of more than 7,000 hotels, and they’re calling it “Endless Earning.” If you have reservations for this summer, it can offer a nice added return for your stays.
Here’s how it works.
You will earn 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more at all participating properties in the Marriott Bonvoy program. This haul is worth $12 based on TPG’s most recent valuations, so while it isn’t a massively-rewarding offer, it’s a nice added boost, especially for stays you already have booked. In addition, there’s no limit the number of of bonus points you can earn.
To take advantage of the promo, you’ll need to register by Sept. 2 and complete your qualifying stay at a Marriott property between July 2 and Sept. 16. Of course, you’ll need to sign up using your Marriott Bonvoy account, and note that ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points. Nights spent while redeeming an award are also not eligible for bonus points. And just like earning Marriott elite status, only one room per hotel is counted for the purposes of this promo.
In April, Marriott launched its first buy-points promotion since the Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest programs merged, which found popularity among loyalty members, as TPG’s JT Genter wrote at the time. Keep in mind too that if you’re a Marriott Bonvoy elite member, you can earn a bonus between 10% and 75%. This bonus will also apply if you utilize the current Amex Offer for Marriott stays, so that’s a nice way to get even more value on stays this summer.
If you don’t have a Marriott card in your wallet currently, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. Though it has a $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees), you’ll receive automatic Gold status, up to $300 in statement credits for Marriott purchases and Priority Pass Select membership. You’ll also earn 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X points on all other purchases.
Registration is now open for this promotion, so be sure to register now.
Featured photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.