See what your stay will really cost: Marriott adds ‘all in’ pricing button
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For several years now, one of the biggest complaints about the hotel industry has been the steady expansion of resort and destination fees, which can add anywhere from $20 to $50+ to your nightly rate. Taxes and fees aren’t always well disclosed, especially when booking through a third-party travel agency, leading many travelers to be confused about the total rate they actually owe for their stay.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Marriott adds ‘all in’ pricing button
While most travel news in recent weeks has centered on coronavirus-related shutdowns and cancellations, Marriott has quietly rolled out a huge improvement to its online search engine. Now when you search for cash rates at a hotel, you’ll see a button you can click to display rates inclusive of all taxes and fees — including resort and destination fees.
Looking at the W South Beach as an example, we can see that the total “all in” cost is nearly $100 per night more than just the base room rate, as you have to add regular taxes and fees plus the $40 daily resort fee, which itself is subject to additional taxes.
You can also see this new feature reflected in the URL for hotel searches on Marriott.com (emphasis mine):
“https://www.marriott.com/reservation/rateListMenu.mi?defaultTab=prepay&showFullPrice=false“
Meanwhile, if you changed the end of the URL to “showFullPrice=true,” that would enable the all-in pricing display.
Related: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
Not only is the button available once you click into a specific hotel, but you’ll also see it on the general search page. Once you check it, a note will appear below the hotel price showing you that taxes and fees are included in the rate you see.
You’ll see the biggest discrepancy in prices at hotels like the W South Beach that charge large resort fees, but every hotel charges some kind of tax on top of the base room rate, so it’s worth using this all-in pricing feature any time you’re searching for a hotel. As of now the Marriott website defaults to just showing you the base room rate, so you’ll have to remember to manually check the box each time you search to see the total price.
Related: The award traveler’s guide to Marriott Bonvoy
The same feature is available on the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app — if you select “Filters” you’ll see a button that allows you to display rates with all taxes and fees.
Bottom line
I consider this to be a hugely positive development for Marriott customers, who now have the ability to easily see the total cost for a hotel night inclusive of all taxes and fees. While this doesn’t address the concern over the rapid proliferation of resort fees (including at non-resort properties that don’t offer any unique amenities), it will help eliminate confusion about what the true cost of the stay is.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.