Tips for seeing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Seeing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in person on a brisk November morning, watching massive balloons like Astronaut Snoopy or Pikachu fly down the street, is an iconic item on many families’ travel wish lists.
Assuming you don’t live in NYC or the immediate area, seeing the parade does require forgoing (or delaying) a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home. But when your kid sees massive cartoon character balloons fly high down Sixth Avenue, skipping one home-cooked turkey is likely well worth it.
More than 3.5 million people go to see the Macy’s parade in person each year. So in order to make sure you aren’t 10 or more people back from the curb, struggling just to get a glimpse of the street, you need some strategy and planning. Having attended the parade ourselves, here are a few tips for families attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Related: How to get cheap holiday airfare
See the Macy’s balloon inflation the night before
A great way to get an up-close view of the balloons (and get into the parade spirit) is to see the balloons as they are inflated and come to life the night before Thanksgiving. The inflation starts at 1 p.m. on the Upper West Side near the American Museum of Natural History, and there is a very busy but organized trail you can walk in order to see all the balloons. The earlier you arrive, the less crowded it will be, but more balloons will be inflated by 4:30 or 5 p.m. than at 1 or 2 p.m. Last-call admission to the balloon-inflation area is before 8 p.m.
Be aware that the subway station at 77th will be very crowded, which isn’t too big of a problem unless you happen to need to buy a MetroCard there, in which case the line will be intense. Be sure to avoid adding money to your card at that station. It was pretty easy to get a cab out of the area if you go a block or two north of the gated-off section.
Line up early on the route
We saw the parade from roughly 55th Street and 6th Avenue, which was a few blocks after the parade made its turn from the West Side to head down toward Macy’s. The parade starts at 9 a.m., but we got to our spot a little before 7 a.m. We were too late to get a spot directly on the curb. However, we were the second row from the curb, which was totally sufficient, especially since the people in the front were happy to let all the little kids line up in the front to get good views.
If you want to be sure to have a front-row spot on the curb, you will certainly have to get there even earlier than 7 a.m., as the streets were already lined as far as the eye could see by that time. Around 6 a.m. is the magic time to get a curb spot on this part of the route based on conversations with the folks who were in the front. Some portions of the route may require even a little earlier wake-up call than that.
The prime seats in the covered bus stops are apparently full by around 4 a.m.
Bring something to keep you occupied — and warm
The parade itself starts on 77th Street at Central Park West on the Upper West Side at 9 a.m., which means the lead marchers don’t make their way all the way down the parade route to Macy’s until probably 9:40 a.m. That results in several hours of waiting around before the parade shows up, so be sure to bring some stuff to keep your kids occupied before the events get going.
We had breakfast on the street, colored and watched some Netflix on our iPhones. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lasts for a couple of hours, so I recommend the little ones stay seated in the hours leading up to the parade in order to preserve their standing ability for the actual parade.
Bring seats
You can bring camping chairs, buckets or anything else you want to sit on to the parade. This won’t really be helpful during the parade itself, since everyone seems to stand, but it will help make the hours leading up the parade a bit more comfortable. At the very least, I would recommend bringing some hotel towels or blankets to sit on instead of the hard, cold, gum-covered NYC sidewalks.
Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Naturally, everyone gets very excited as the parade start time nears. The first thing we spotted were clowns roller skating with bundles of balloons. Soon after came the NYPD motorcycles, horses, marching bands, cheerleaders, floats and, of course, the huge character balloons.
Being so close to the front row meant that our daughter got to interact with the parade. This included high-fives from clowns, confetti thrown and even a face-to-face with a Harlem Globetrotter!
If you are going to go through the effort to go to the parade with your kids, my advice is wait until they are at least 4 or 5 years old, especially if only want to go once. We took our first daughter when she was 4.5 and will be returning with her as a 10-year-old and our second daughter as a 5.5-year-old. Any younger than 4 or 5 and the payoff may not be worth the wait. And remember to get up early enough to be close to the front, as otherwise they might miss some of the magic the parade has to offer.
Know that the parade performances you see on TV, such as the Radio City Rockettes and some of the dancing and singing groups, don’t really happen on the parade route. A few of the performers ride the floats through the parade and wave at the crowds, but the performances themselves are just done in front of Macy’s Herald Square for the TV cameras. Come to see the floats and balloons, not to see someone (pretend to) sing.
Book a hotel near the parade route
The parade covers so much of the city that there is no one best hotel to stay at for the event. Obviously, there are hotels that are physically on the parade route. But don’t think you can simply book a room at one of the hotels on the route and watch from your window. While there are some windows at those hotels that will offer good views, hotels are savvy, and those rooms are often sold as part of pricier parade packages with increased rates and minimum stay requirements. In other words, be ready to pony up more cash if you want to confirm a parade route view from your actual hotel room. Also note that the parade route does change some years, so be sure you are looking at the current year’s map.
While you may not get a parade-view room, hotels on the parade route do sometimes have some space outside for guests, or may have partnered with services that hold your spot on the curb for you in the morning for a fee — and yes, that’s a real thing in NYC.
Here are some family-friendly hotels you can book in NYC with points, as well as some tips for navigating the city with kids. On our trip a few years ago, we stayed one avenue off the parade route at the St. Regis New York and loved it. It was a very short walk to and from the parade, which was very much appreciated when the parade ended and we were ready to warm up.
Here are a few points-friendly hotel ideas on or near the parade route:
- *New York Marriott Marquis: 40,000–60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
- Residence Inn by Marriott Times Square: 40,000–60,000 Marriott points
- Courtyard Marriott Herald Square: 35,000 points
- *Westin New York at Times Square: 60,000 points
- *Hyatt Herald Square New York: from 20,000 World of Hyatt points
- *Andaz 5th Avenue: from 25,000 World of Hyatt points
- *Park Hyatt New York: from 30,000 World of Hyatt points
- *TRYP Times Square South: 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points (even have family rooms for 8)
- St. Regis New York: 70,000 – 100,000 Marriott points
- *The Conrad New York Midtown: 95,000 Hilton Honors points
In fact, the starred hotels above still even have availability for the day before Thanksgiving 2019, bookable on points.
Related: Best hotel credit cards
Bottom line
The parade itself was wonderful. The floats flew high, the weather that year was decent for late November, the people around us were fantastic and it even started to snow right before Santa arrived at the end of the parade. It was perfect.
I wouldn’t want to travel from Texas to the parade every year, but I’m so glad we did it with our first daughter when she was almost a 5-year-old and I’m glad to have it on next year’s travel agenda with our second child who will be the same age.
As an added bonus, being in NYC for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade means you have perfect timing to go see Santa in person at Santaland on the 8th floor of Macy’s on 34th Street in the following days, though reservations are required.
Set your own sign-up bonus with the Discover it Miles card. Any rewards you earn in the first year will automatically be matched at the end of the year and you'll earn an unlimited 1.5 miles on all purchases with no annual fee.
- Unlimited Bonus: Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That's $700 towards travel! The more you earn, the more you get.
- Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee.
- No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
- Miles Pay You Back. Easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases. Or get cash.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.