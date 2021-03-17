Earn Delta miles and Hilton points when you donate to Lyft’s vaccine access fund
Today, Lyft partnered with Delta, Chase and Hilton to offer bonus Hilton Honors points to members who donate to Lyft’s Vaccine Access Initiative.
You can use Lyft’s Vaccine Access Initiative to book a ride for a friend or family member to a coronavirus vaccine clinic with its new Fund a Ride feature. Likewise, you can donate funds to Lyft’s vaccine access fund that helps book free rides for those in need to get to a vaccine clinic.
The Vaccine Access initiative helps low-income, uninsured and at-risk by providing rides to COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Funds raised will provide Lyft ride credits to those needing a ride through national and local non-profit partners. Lyft hopes to offer a huge 60 million rides with this program.
To meet this goal, Lyft teamed up with its loyalty partners to offer bonus points and miles to those donating to the vaccine access fund. You’ll earn 2,000 Hilton Honors points when you donate at least $5 to the fund. Plus, the first 15,000 people who donate $5 or more will receive 250 bonus Delta SkyMiles. Make sure your Hilton and Delta accounts are linked to your Lyft account before you donate. These offers end on May 31, 2021.
To sweeten the deal even further, Hilton is matching the first $50,000 in donations dollar-for-dollar, so get out there and donate!
Further, make sure you pay with a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card when booking a ride for someone else. Cardmembers will earn 10x points per dollar spent on all purchases made with Lyft’s Fund a Ride program. According to Lyft, these purchases will also be eligible for Chase’s Pay Yourself Back program in the “next several weeks.”
You can donate to the vaccine access fund using this form on the Lyft website. You’ll be prompted to log into your Lyft account and can then select how much you’d like to donate. The bonus points will be automatically deposited into your Hilton and Delta accounts.
Bottom line
It’s great to see Lyft partner with Chase, Delta and Hilton to incentivize riders to donate to its vaccine access fund. This fund will help those in need get to a vaccination clinic, so consider donating if you can. After all, who doesn’t love earning bonus points for doing a little good?
Feature photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
