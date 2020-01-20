There’s a surprise hidden under coach on Lufthansa’s A340-600
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to access most of the special airplane treats you’ll read about on TPG — inflight bars, first-class showers, suites with separate beds? You’ll likely need a premium-cabin ticket. For this particular onboard surprise, however, you only need to get yourself on the right plane.
I’m talking about the bank of “lower-deck” lavatories, available on Lufthansa‘s longest Airbus, the A340-600 (yup, it’s even a hair longer than the superjumbo A380!).
In addition to a bank of five lavatories, which are noticeably larger than what you’ll find in coach on most planes, the lower section of Lufthansa‘s A340-600 sports a dedicated crew rest, with room for seven off-duty flight attendants. Now-defunct Thomas Cook had a similar lavatory arrangement on its Airbus A330s.
Hoping to catch the A340-600 yourself? Lufthansa currently operates 17 of these extra-long planes. Aircraft assignments vary depending on the season and date, but, recently, the airline has flown its A346 on the following U.S. routes:
- Frankfurt (FRA)—Chicago (ORD)
- Frankfurt (FRA)—New York (JFK)
- Frankfurt (FRA)—San Francisco (SFO)
- Munich (MUC)—Boston (BOS)
- Munich (MUC)—Chicago (ORD)
- Munich (MUC)—Los Angeles (LAX)
- Munich (MUC)—New York (JFK)
I wouldn’t go so far as to call this a special amenity — it’s a bank of fairly standard economy lavatories, after all — but, for enthusiasts, at least, it could be worth seeking out this plane for the novelty of being able to walk up and down a flight of stairs at 30,000 feet.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.