Airbus A380 fans, rejoice! Next year, you’ll have more ways to fly the superjumbo from US gateways.
Lufthansa announced Wednesday that it would start flying A380s from Munich to Boston in summer 2020 and keep the plane on its Munich-San Francisco route year-round, starting in summer 2020 as well. The airline will assess demand in Boston once the A380 flights start to determine if the plane will serve Beantown year-round or only seasonally.
The flights to Boston and off-peak flights to San Francisco are both currently operated by Airbus A340-600s.
Lufthansa has 14 A380s in its fleet. Beginning next year they will be evenly distributed across its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt. Currently, the carrier bases nine in Frankfurt and five in Munich.
The German airline’s superjumbos primarily serve American and Asian destinations. Lufthansa said the new A380 routes will not affect the other US cities that are currently served by the largest commercial airliner.
Elsewhere in the US, Lufthansa’s A380 also fly at least seasonally on routes between Germany and Houston Bush Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Miami and New York JFK.
