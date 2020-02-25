One of Tokyo’s most famous art installations is coming to London
If you know anyone who has been to Japan recently, you’re likely to have seen pictures on their Instagram in one of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Rooms. If you haven’t seen a pic yet, they usually look a little something like this:
If flying to Japan in the name of the ‘Gram seems a bit extreme, then you’ll be able to fulfill your social media needs just by jumping on London’s Tube very soon. As part of Tate Modern’s 20th Anniversary celebrations, the art gallery will be featuring two of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Room installations.
And if you’re looking for a way to get there on miles and points check out our complete guide here.
The globally renowned 90-year-old’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled With the Brilliance of Life” and “Chandelier of Grief” will open to visitors on May 11, 2020, for an entire year, closing up again on May 9, 2021. Tickets will go on sale 2 March — Tate Modern members will get free access while those without will be charged a small fee, which has not yet been disclosed. Memberships cost from £78 (about $102) per year or £7.50 (about $9.75) per month.
In the last five years, more than five million people have visited Kusama’s exhibitions in Tokyo. When speaking about Kusama’s work and that of other new installations this year, Frances Morris, director of the Tate Modern, said that the artists “embody art’s journey from the avant-garde of the early 20th century to the immersive installations being created today”.
Head over to the Tate Modern website to find out more.
Featured image by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
