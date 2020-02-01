Yayoi Kusama is bringing a brand-new Infinity Mirrored Room to NYC just in time for your next visit
Yayoi Kusama is at it again.
On the heels of her latest exhibit at the David Zwirner gallery in New York City, the famed Japanese artist will open another exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. As Time Out New York reports, it will be named “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature.” If her past exhibits are any indication, this one is also going to be a hit.
Cosmic Nature will include various sculptures, paintings and, of course, Kusama’s iconic Infinity Rooms. There will also be four new projects, including one titled “Infinity Mirrored Room—Illusion Inside the Heart.” The cube-shaped structure, made of mirrors, will be situated in the middle of the garden and will reflect the changing environment. Not surprisingly, the gardens are expecting lines to be out the door and will issue timed tickets for admission.
There’s also going to be an interactive greenhouse in which visitors can participate in the artist’s “obliteration” art. They’ll get to apply stickers and “coral-colored blossoms” throughout the interior of the structure.
In case you’re somehow not excited already, there will also be two giant structures including “Dancing Pumpkin” and a 13-foot-high biomorphic form titled, “I Want to Fly to the Universe.” In Kusama’s signature design, it will feature a polka-dotted face.
Even the New York Botanical Garden will join in on the fun: It’s planning on wrapping trees in the famed polka-dot fabric.
While tickets are $35 for adults, you can get a $2 discount if you’re a senior or student (with valid ID). Tickets are $15 for children ages 2 to 12, and free of charge for kids under 2. They go on sale to the public Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. EST, but if you’re a Patron-level member, you can snag them starting Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. EST.
The exhibit will run from May 9 to Nov. 1.
Featured photo courtesy of the New York Botanical Garden.
