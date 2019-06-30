This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I’ve been in London for almost 10 years now, and whilst TPG business has me flying all around the world, I still hold a London Sunday close to my heart, and savor them when I can.
Trading laws in the UK have historically meant than Sunday is a less-busy day — a day of rest, perhaps. But even though the country drops down a gear, London is unrelenting. If you are heading to London as a tourist, or even a local looking for inspiration, here are my favorite Sunday spots in the capital.
1. Columbia Road Flower Market
This historic market has been in operation in one form or another for decades. Although it is visited by throngs of people every Sunday (and these days, it can almost be impossible to walk through the main strip), it still retains its east London charm.
Flower sellers loudly hawk their wares in Cockney accents, and the flowers and plants on sale are incredibly varied, of mostly decent quality and cheap in comparison to most London florists and garden centers. A lively atmosphere, great coffee, snack joints and often live music add to this true London experience.
Columbia Road Flower market is open every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (ish) and is best reached via Hoxton or Bethnal Green stations.
2. The Natural History and Victoria and Albert Museums
Situated right next to each other by South Kensington station, these are two of my favorite museums in London. Combined, they provide hours of getting lost in long corridors and awe-inspiring exhibitions — especially on a grim and gray Sunday.
The Natural History Museum contains the delights of the natural world — from blue whale skeletons to taxidermied tiny Pygmy Shrews.
The Victoria and Albert (known as the V & A) is an arts, design and sculpture museum. It has a wide variety of artifacts from weapons and armor, to ancient jewels and busts. It contains one of the most beautiful cafes in London, the Gamble Room, which dates back to 1868.
The museums are both free to enter, but often have certain exhibitions that require paid entry. One exhibition in particular to watch out for is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year at the Natural History Museum.
3. Primrose Hill
I used to live right by Primrose Hill, and would spend early mornings before work jogging to the top and taking in the stunning views. The hill itself and the surrounding park is an extension of the large and grand Regents Park, home to London Zoo, which is also one of my top strolling spots.
It takes a couple of minutes to walk the top, and views of the whole city await. What is also delightful is Regents Park Road (the Primrose Hill high street), which has a number of eateries and shops. For incredible Asian food, head to Oka (do not miss the marmite chicken!). For Greek, the stalwart of the high street is Lemonia. And for a solid breakfast or brunch, it’s got to be Greenberry Cafe. These is also a Cowshed Spa should you be weary after the arduous two-minute climb up Primrose Hill.
The area is best reached by taking the Northern Line to Chalk Farm and crossing the small footbridge behind the Roundhouse music venue to enter the area.
4. Canal Walk from Angel to Broadway Market
Save this one for a sunny Sunday. Exit the tube at Angel and follow signs to the Regents Canal. Take the steps down to the canal and walk along its edge in the glorious sunshine, stopping on the way for some food and drink.
My favorite pit stop is the Towpath Café, an unassuming spot with an eclectic but absolutely delicious menu.
Exit the canal at Broadway Market, where there is likely more fun to be had on a Sunday afternoon. At the far end of the market, you’ll reach London Fields, which is the perfect spot for some hipster watching and a cheeky pint.
5. Sunday Roast at the Spaniards Inn
A London Sunday is not complete without a traditional roast dinner. One of my favorites is at the Spaniards Inn, where you may even spot Taylor Swift as you tuck into your Yorkshire pudding.
The setting is incredibly authentic. This place has been around since the 17th Century and was once frequented by the highwayman Dick Turpin. Low ceilings, original fittings and a cozy vibe combine to make this place a real experience. The whole roast chicken with all the trimmings and a pint of Guinness (splash of blackcurrant if I’m feeling fruity) is the way to go.
The nearest tube is Hampstead, and it’s a decent uphill walk to reach the pub. Car is the best way to arrive, with free parking on site.
Featured photo by sborisov/Getty Images.</e
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.