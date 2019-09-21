This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
LATAM Brazil recently unveiled a special new Star Wars themed livery. The livery celebrates the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which officially opened to park visitors on August 29.
LATAM Brazil’s new livery can be found on PT-MUA, an 11-year-old Boeing 777-300ER. The livery features a gigantic stormtrooper emblazoned on the aircraft’s tail. In addition to a massive stormtrooper, the aircraft features a black stripe with text promoting the new Disney World attraction.
LATAM Brazil joins ANA and United in choosing to feature Star Wars themed liveries. ANA was the first airline to feature a livery promoting the popular Sci-Fi franchise. ANA introduced its Star Wars-themed livery in 2016, with three aircraft in total featuring Star Wars characters. Earlier this year, United unveiled its own Star Wars livery on one of the airline’s Boeing 737-900s.
LATAM’s tricked out Boeing 777-300ER will operate long-haul flights from the airline’s hub at São Paulo-Guarulhos (GRU) to destinations including Orlando, Miami, Madrid, Frankfurt and Paris. LATAM Brazil expects the aircraft to arrive in São Paulo in October. Flights will begin shortly thereafter.
Featured courtesy of LATAM
