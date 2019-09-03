This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been thinking about a trip to Hawaii, the current limited-time offer of 60,000 bonus miles on the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard can help get you there a little faster. This elevated bonus can be earned after spending $2,000 in the first 90 days, plus you’ll get a 50% discount toward one published full round-trip coach fare for a companion.
If this sounds like your kind of card and you want to get that award ticket to Hawaii faster, you’ll have to act fast and apply by tomorrow — Sept. 4, 2019.
In addition to the current bonus, the card earns 3x miles on Hawaiian Airlines purchases (higher than many cobranded airline cards), plus 2x miles on gas, dining and groceries. The card also comes with benefits such as a free checked bag and a $100 companion flight discount every account anniversary (eligible on round-trip coach flights between Hawaii and North America).
According to TPG’s valuations, 60,000 Hawaiian miles are worth $540, but the addition of the companion-fare discount raises that value by potentially hundreds of dollars. Hawaiian Airlines uses a dynamic pricing model for award flights, but publishes the ranges you can expect to see. These ranges indicate that a round-trip ticket to Hawaii from the West Coast would start at 20,000 miles each way. Round-trip tickets from the East Coast start at 30,000 miles each way.
Keep in mind that the $99 annual fee for the Hawaiian Mastercard is currently waived in the first year, so you can earn the bonus and take advantage of the card’s perks for a full year without having to pay anything. It’s like a free trial for those unsure if the card is worth it long-term, and you could get a trip to Hawaii out of it.
Bottom line
Even though other airlines like Southwest have jumped in on offering routes to and from the Aloha State, there are still plenty of reasons to fly the state’s namesake airline. With this limited-time offer, we can add another reason to the list.
Official Application Link: Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard (60,000-mile bonus offer plus a 50% discount toward one full coach round-trip fare for a companion)
