You’re not dreaming: What it really looks like inside LaGuardia Airport now
Aside from the Amex Centurion Lounge, the only thing I used to like about New York’s LaGuardia Airport was the amazing view — after takeoff. Now, like the city that surrounds it, the airport itself is a work of art.
Built and managed by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the new LGA represents a huge step up. During a recent day-long tour, I couldn’t help but take pictures at every turn. The main shopping area? Totally worth a shot. The bridge to the parking garage? Camera’s coming out. In fact, that’s it in my picture just above. The new LGA really is something else.
We’re so excited about LaGuardia’s transformation that we decided to feature the new Terminal B in the entire first episode of TPG’s new aviation-focused video series, Airplane Mode — you’re not gonna want to miss this:
Now, would I be this impressed if I were walking through this same space outside the United States? The terminal might still stand out as being above-average, but it’s hard to compete with some of the world-class airports you’ll find in Asia, or the Middle East.
Still, for New York City, this is a huge step up. I can’t wait to see the rest of the renovations complete, and new terminal areas roll out at the city’s other major airports, including Newark (EWR) and New York-JFK.
