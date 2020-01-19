Why we love Kimpton’s bonus points deals — here’s the latest
Kimpton is probably IHG’s most exciting brand at the moment. Its properties are in places you want to visit, like Grand Cayman and Austin, and the brand likes to have fun. Just think about its cool secret password that can lead to some extra benefits — such as a bottle of wine, in-room movie and snacks, breakfast vouchers or free parking — when you check in and use the special word or phrase.
And, just for being an IHG Rewards Club Gold elite or higher, you can “raid the minibar” at all Kimpton locations. (The credit is $10 at all properties with the exception of NYC hotels that boost the credit to $15.) Plus, Wi-Fi is free, each hotel hosts a nightly wine hour and there’s free coffee and tea in the morning. Heck, you’ll even find a yoga mat in every room.
Like we said, there’s a lot to like about Kimpton so for those reasons and more, we’re always on the lookout for special offers from the brand. Here’s the latest.
Earn 10,000 bonus points with Kimpton’s Life is Good promo
With this promotion, stays at hotels in eight cities are rewarded 10,000 bonus IHG points. (These points are not elite qualifying.)
Here are the important details:
- Stays during this timeframe — Jan. 14–March 31, 2020 — are eligible
- You must book your stay by Jan. 28, 2020
- The bonus deal is good for any day of the week, subject to availability, at participating hotels
And, here are the hotels that are participating in this promo deal:
- Kimpton Canary Hotel — Santa Barbara/Downtown
- Kimpton Epic Hotel — Miami Downtown Waterfront
- Kimpton Gray Hotel — Chicago/Downtown
- Kimpton Hotel Born — Denver/Union Station
- Kimpton Hotel Eventi — New York/Chelsea
- Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt — Austin/Downtown
- Kimpton La Peer Hotel — Los Angeles/West Hollywood
- Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel — Boston/Downtown
If you’re traveling to any of those cities through March 31, take a look at the participating Kimpton. It could be a great opportunity to pick up an extra 10,000 points.
Featured image courtesy of Kimpton Epic Hotel
