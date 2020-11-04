Key West voters deliver a blow to cruise lines with big-ship ban
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Is the era of big-ship cruising to Key West, Florida, coming to an end?
It’s looking more likely after Tuesday’s election.
Residents of the laid-back island town in the Straits of Florida on Tuesday voted to approve three referendums that will ban most cruise ships operated by major lines, such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, from visiting.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
One of the referendums prohibits cruise ships with more than 1,300 passengers from docking in Key West. That would affect even the smallest ships from Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line.
A second referendum limits the number of daily cruise ship visitors to 1,500.
A final referendum gives docking priority to cruise lines that have the best health and environmental records.
Related: The best credit cards for booking cruises
The referendums passed by wide margins ranging from 60% to 81%.
The referendums are binding but are expected to be challenged in court.
A spokesperson for the main trade group for the cruise industry, the Cruise Lines International Association, told The Points Guy on Wednesday that the association would not put out a statement about the vote.
Tapping into residents’ worries about the COVID-19 outbreak, a political action committee that pushed for the referendums’ passage, the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, promoted them as a way to keep Key West safe and healthy. The group pointed to the many COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships earlier this year and noted that Key West only has one hospital and seven ICU beds for the entire community.
Unless overturned by the courts, the referendums could have a profound impact on cruising to Key West, which draws close to 1 million cruisers a year.
Related: 8 great hotels to book in Key West using points
Still, it won’t bring cruising to Key West to an end. While the fleets of big lines such as Royal Caribbean lack vessels that are designed to carry fewer than 1,300 passengers, there are many small-ship cruise lines and luxury lines that operate ships under that threshold.
Upscale line Oceania Cruises, which sometimes sends ships to Key West, for instance, has six vessels that carry from 688 to 1,250 passengers.
Crystal Cruises, Seabourn, Silversea and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are four more lines that sometimes send ships to Key West that would not be affected by the ban. They all operate vessels that carry fewer than 1,300 passengers.
The effect of the referendums, if they are allowed to stand, will be to transform Key West into a small-ship cruise destination that mostly caters to upscale vessels.
Planning a cruise? Start with these stories:
- The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
- The 8 worst cabin locations on any cruise ship
- A quick guide to the most popular cruise lines
- 21 tips and tricks that will make your cruise go smoothly
- 15 ways cruisers waste money
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image of a Disney ship docked in Key West by Ullstein Bild/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.