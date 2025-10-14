Lost luggage is, simply put, no fun. Those who fly often are likely familiar with that unsettling thought that might linger after you leave the airport bag drop: Will my bag make it to my final destination?

Of course, we've written all about the convenience of using Apple AirTags to track checked luggage — but what if your luggage came with a built-in tracker? Well, now that exact cutting-edge product exists, thanks to the new CaseSafe suitcase out Tuesday from Melbourne, Australia-based luggage brand July.

The luggage brand created CaseSafe in consultation with Google and Apple to deliver a top-of-the-line, tech-forward solution to lost luggage. July had two goals for this new suitcase: eliminating the pain point of worrying about luggage whereabouts and doing so with a design that still feels elevated and sleek.

"We've always been focused on anticipating needs and developing solutions that set new benchmarks for the industry," Athan Didaskalou, July co-founder, told TPG. "CaseSafe is no exception to that. Every traveler knows that sinking feeling when your bag doesn't arrive on the carousel. And we saw an entire industry offering band-aid solutions — clunky tags and separate devices that you often forget amidst your packing. CaseSafe represents a fundamental shift. It's the first time tracking technology is integrated completely into the luggage itself. No compromises and no extra steps. This is the moment where design and technology finally work as one to solve real travel anxiety."

So how exactly does it work? The suitcase's battery-operated lock is the heart of the trackable technology, and it is fully compatible with both Apple's Find My app and Google's Find Hub network so that travelers can track their luggage right from their phone. And the setup is simple — we even learned firsthand from TPG founder Brian Kelly that the suitcase is indeed just as great as it sounds; it took him less than one minute to get his CaseSafe tech up and running.

"July makes it simple. It tracks the same, if not better, than an AirTag in my opinion," Kelly said. He also explained that the suitcase's lightweight yet durable design, featuring plenty of compartment space and a super-durable zipper, is one of its biggest draws. "For a go-to checked bag, [CaseSafe] is high-quality, easy to roll, durable, fits a lot and the tracking technology is very simple to use."

The CaseSafe luggage costs between $325 and $395 and is available in July's core colors in carry-on and checked sizes. Travelers can expect the brand's trademark SilentMove 360-degree spinner double wheels as well as an aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell on all the CaseSafe suitcases.

To purchase a trackable CaseSafe bag from July, visit the website and check out the luggage for your next getaway.

