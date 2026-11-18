JSX, the boutique semi-private flight operator, is launching a new daily route between New York City and Dallas, the company announced this week.

The new service will fly to Dallas Love Field (DAL) starting on Feb. 17, with one daily flight in each direction.

JSX did not immediately disclose which airport in New York it plans to fly from. JSX typically flies to New York’s Teterboro Airport (TEB) and Westchester County Airport (HPN), although various restrictions set by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey mean that JSX cannot publicly promote TEB as a destination.

Those restrictions limit JSX to only selling those New York flights to members of its free Club JSX program, which offers rewards and has no minimum spending or flying requirements. When logged into that platform, the new route is currently bookable from TEB.

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The carrier will use its Embraer E145 aircraft on the route, which can seat up to 30 passengers in a 1-1 configuration. Introductory fares start at $799 one-way.

"New York City and Dallas are two of America's most influential business and cultural centers, and we believe traveling between them should be as seamless as the opportunities that connect them,” Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX, said in a statement. "With this new daily service, we're bringing the simplicity, comfort, and convenience of JSX to one of the country's most important travel corridors."

The new flight to Dallas is JSX second New York City expansion in as many weeks; the carrier announced new flights between New York and Boston earlier this month. The Dallas route is the company's fifth route from New York — aside from Boston, JSX flies from New York to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE); Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF); Naples Airport (APF); and President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT), formerly known as Palm Beach International, all in Florida.

JSX operates out of 30 airports across the U.S. and Mexico and functions as a public charter service, rather than a formal "airline." This lets the carrier's flights work more like private ones — although anyone can buy a ticket, the flights use posh private Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs) instead of public airport terminals. That allows passengers to venture from curb to seat in just 20 minutes.

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The flight experience itself is equally luxurious with no middle seats, lots of legroom, Starlink Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks and drinks and checked luggage that’s returned right at the side of the plane. The carrier has a fleet of 56 ERJ-family jets and 4 ATR 42-600 turboprop aircraft. Overall, the service pitches the idea of private jet convenience for a fraction of the cost.

JSX passengers used to bypass security screening, like passengers on most private flights. In 2025, the carrier implemented its own in-house screening process to address security concerns.

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