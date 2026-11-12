JSX brings semi-private flights to Boston with 2 new routes

JSX is bringing its popular semi-private flights to Beantown.

The boutique air carrier plans to begin flying from Boston this winter, JSX said this week. The company's service will be based out of the nearby Laurence G. Hanscom Field (BED) in the town of Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Boston service will launch with a route to New York City on Feb. 8, followed by flights to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) in Florida beginning on Feb. 11.

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JSX will operate four daily flights between Boston and New York from Monday through Friday, with two flights on Saturday and three on Sunday. The Miami service will run once per day five times a week: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, JSX did not specify which New York airport would host the Boston flights. A spokesperson did not immediately answer TPG’s request for further details. JSX typically flies to New York’s Teterboro Airport (TEB) and Westchester County Airport (HPN), although various restrictions set by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey mean that JSX cannot publicly promote TEB as a destination.

Because of those restrictions, anyone looking to fly to or from New York has to sign up for the free Club JSX program, which offers rewards and has no minimum spending or flying requirements. Passengers can also earn United MileagePlus miles under a partnership between the two companies.

The carrier will use its Embraer E145 aircraft on both routes, which can seat up to 30 passengers in a 1-1 configuration. Fares start at $199 one-way between Boston and New York, with one-way flights between Boston and Miami starting at $599.

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“Greater Boston represents an exciting new chapter for JSX, marking our first entry into Massachusetts and an important milestone in the continued expansion of our East Coast network,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement.

“As one of the nation's leading centers for business, innovation, and higher education, Greater Boston is a natural fit for our unique approach to flying,” he added.

How JSX makes private-jet convenience available to the public

JSX operates as a “hop-on charter” service, which essentially operates private charter flights that anyone can buy a seat on. It means that JSX flights operate more like private flights than commercial, using posh private Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs) instead of public airport terminals and allowing passengers to venture from curb to seat in just 20 minutes.

The flight experience itself is equally luxurious with no middle seats, lots of legroom, Starlink Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks and drinks and checked luggage that’s returned right at the side of the plane. Overall, the service pitches the idea of private jet convenience for a fraction of the cost.

The public charter service — which does not bill itself as an “airline,” due to different regulations between charter carriers and public airlines — operates out of 29 airports across the U.S. and Mexico. Although private jet passengers typically bypass TSA screening, JSX implemented a more thorough in-house screening process in 2025 to address security concerns.

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Still, the process is remarkably quicker than going through the public terminal, making JSX an appealing option for those looking to skip the hassle of a regular flight.

Bottom line

JSX's flights from Boston are already on sale, with service scheduled to start in February.

With the entry to New England, JSX adds its 29th city, and brings its own entry to the competitive business of moving premium travelers between Boston and New York.

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