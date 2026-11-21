The next frontier for the Airbus A321XLR is South America.
After opening dozens of new transatlantic routes, the long-range narrow-body will make its debut with LATAM Airlines in March 2027. The airline has yet to say which routes the XLRs will fly, but executives have previously outlined opportunities to connect the U.S. and South America.
LATAM, a close partner of Delta Air Lines, will outfit its fleet of XLRs with 174 seats. Business class will feature 12 lie-flat suites supplied by Thompson Aero Seating in a 1-1 layout with privacy doors.
The suites include 19-inch personal entertainment screens, Bluetooth connectivity and in-seat charging options.
Economy features 13-inch screens at each of the 126 seats, which are supplied by Recaro, plus Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C outlets. The cabin includes 36 extra-legroom seats.
“The Airbus A321XLR allows us to take our value proposition to the next level and elevate the travel experience for our passengers,” said Paulo Miranda, the chief customer officer of LATAM, in a statement. He described the interior, which features red, orange and blue hues, as “inspired by South America.”
LATAM executives have said it could fly the XLR on routes into the U.S. from its hub at Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) in Lima. However, those plans were called into question in May over the addition of a "connection fee" at LIM.
The airline and Delta serve six U.S. destinations from LIM: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and, since January 2026, Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).
LATAM did not comment on specific route plans for the XLR.
The XLR is the second new airplane type for LATAM in as many years. The airline took delivery of its first Embraer E195-E2 in October. It will use the small jet to expand its feeder network in Brazil and support additional long-haul, intercontinental flying.
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