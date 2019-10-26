JFK and Newark AirTrain fares are increasing
Starting on Friday, Nov. 1, JFK and Newark AirTrain fares will increase from $5.50 to $7.75.
The AirTrain fare increase was presented back in June along with the announcement that a $4 fee would be added to ride-hailing car services (like Uber, Lyft, etc.) and taxis for pick-ups at all New York City-area airports.
Port Authority officials specifically highlighted that AirTrain fares, which were previously $5 — $5.50, haven’t increased in over 12 years. The plan will also raise tolls on bridges and tunnels and increase fares on the PATH rail service.
The decision came from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a way to help keep up with inflation and fund more than $30 billion in capital projects over the next decade, the AP reported. Some of these projects include airport renovations, such as a new AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport (LGA), replacing the old, decrepit EWR AirTrain, and continuing the ongoing construction at JFK. There is also a capital plan for a new Terminal B at EWR in the works, which will cost about $35 million.
