If you’ve been holding out on booking next year’s spring break vacation flights, today is the day you’ve been waiting for. JetBlue just extended its flight schedule where you can now go ahead and book flights through April 28, 2020. Previously, you could only book flights through Feb. 12, 2020, so this fully opens up the schedule for the rest of the winter and into the spring. It also means you can book for next year’s spring break regardless if it falls in February, March or April. Or, for those who have off from work on Presidents’ Day, take advantage of a long weekend getaway.
For peak travel days, you’ll many times find the best prices available the day the schedule is extended. Although, with JetBlue’s generous policies, depending on your status, you can get your flight re-priced if it happens to come down. All members have a 5-day grace period, while Mosaic members have this benefit up until the day the flight departs. And similar to many other airlines, you can book now and cancel within the next 24 hours for a full refund, if needed.
Special Privileges for JetBlue Mosaic Member
As mentioned above, those with JetBlue Mosaic status have many privileges above regular members. Not only can you get a flight re-priced an unlimited number of times for you and everyone else on your reservation up until the flight’s departure day, you also have the ability to change or cancel a flight with no fees. This makes booking now for travel 7+ months out an easy decision even if you are not 100% sure of your travel plans.
For no fee at all, you can cancel if you …
- Paid for the Flight: You will receive a voucher for the amount paid or the difference in the fare price (if you are changing your flight). The voucher will be deposited into your JetBlue TrueBlue travel bank and you have one year from when you receive the voucher to use the credit. One of the best benefits of JetBlue vouchers is that you can use your voucher to book a flight for any passenger — you just need to book through your JetBlue account.
- Used Points for the Flight: The difference in points will go back into the account from which those points were deducted. Note: Taxes paid will be deposited into your JetBlue TrueBlue travel bank.
This is by far one of my favorite benefits of having JetBlue Mosaic status. It is also one of the reasons my family makes sure to earn Mosaic status year after year. With a family of four, we can book now and if schedules change (which is always bound to happen) we have baked in “insurance” that allows us to cancel. I also save thousands of points as many trips we take go down in price/points. I make it a priority to check the price on a daily basis, and with a quick call to JetBlue my family is flying for less.
You can earn JetBlue Mosaic status two different ways:
- Flying with JetBlue: Flying 30 segments + earning 12,000 base points ($4,000 in spending) or earning 15,000 base points ($5,000 in spending) in a calendar year
- Credit Card Spend: Spending $50,000 on the JetBlue Credit Card in a calendar year
Tips to Finding the Best Fares
Here are two tips to help you find the best JetBlue fares:
Use JetBlue’s Fare Finder
JetBlue’s Fare Finder tool gives you a monthly view of the lowest fare of a particular route. If you have flexible dates, this can help you pick the least expensive vacation schedule for your family. Tip: Open up two different browsers so you can see pricing for the outbound and return at the same time.
Search Nearby City Pairs
Sometimes your home airport is not always the cheapest option and if you just travel a few extra miles away, you can save some money or points on your flight. JetBlue’s site is very user friendly and allows you to search for all airports within a particular region at once. For example, instead of putting BOS into your destination, you can search for “Boston area”. This will open up search results for Boston, Providence and Worcester airports and expand your search. Tip: Fly out of one airport and into another (as long as logistics work out). Other popular cities with nearby airports include: San Francisco, Ft. Lauderdale, New York City and Los Angeles.
Bottom Line
Now is the perfect time to book your JetBlue flight for the next year, especially for spring break and Presidents’ Day weekend. If you are low on points, JetBlue is a transfer partner with Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1 transfer ratio) American Express Membership Rewards (1.25:1 transfer ratio), Citi ThankYou Rewards (1:1 transfer ratio) and Capital One (2:1.5 transfer ratio). Fortunately, all four programs transfer instantly, which will allow you to have the number of points required to book. And remember, with all point reservations, if you have the JetBlue Credit Card, you’ll receive 10% of your points back after you complete your flight. This is a great rebate and really helps lessen the total number of points used.
Featured image by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
