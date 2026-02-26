JetBlue Airways is ending service to two cities — Asheville, North Carolina, and Belize City, Belize — as part of its transformation program.

The New York-based carrier will not resume seasonal flights to Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in May as planned, and will end service to Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City from New York's JFK International Airport (JFK) on May 21, a JetBlue spokesperson confirmed.

The JetBlue spokesperson said neither AVL nor BZE "met our performance expectations" and the airline would shift resources to "routes where we can sustainably win."

The cities join the long list of destinations JetBlue has axed in an effort to return to consistent profitability. Among the other 15 cities cut from the airline's map as part of the program are El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Bogota, Colombia, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

JetBlue's transformation program, known as "JetForward," aims to generate as much as $950 million in incremental operating profit by 2027. Other aspects of the program include its new lounge, BlueHouse, premium product investments and partnership with United Airlines.

The airline is growing elsewhere. JetBlue is set to fly more than a third more seats at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) during the first half of 2026 compared to last year, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. JetBlue additions at FLL this year include new nonstops to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The growth at FLL comes as the airport's largest carrier, Spirit Airlines, shrinks amid a restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Systemwide, JetBlue plans to grow capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 2.5-4.5% this year, the airline told investors in January.

The decision to exit AVL and BZE — destinations JetBlue began flying to in 2022 and 2023, respectively — is likely to have little to no effect on JetBlue's 2026 growth plans. Seats to the cities represented just a fraction of a percent of total seats in 2025, Cirium schedules show.

