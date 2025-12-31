Skip to content
JetBlue plans its first-ever New York-Cleveland flights

Dec. 31, 2025
JETBLUE A220
JetBlue Airways will launch its first-ever nonstop to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from New York in March.

The New York-based carrier will offer one daily flight between CLE and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from March 30, JetBlue said Tuesday. It will fly a 140-seat Airbus A220-300 on the route.

With the addition, JetBlue will serve CLE from two cities: twice daily from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and daily from JFK, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

“This new nonstop route unlocks exciting new travel options for our passengers,” said Scott Carr, assistant director of commercial business and revenue at JetBlue, in a statement. “Additionally, it further strengthens CLE as Northeast Ohio’s Gateway to the World.”

The airline's new flight not only connects Cleveland with New York but also with JetBlue's flights to the Caribbean, Latin America and London's Heathrow Airport (LHR). Travelers with connections in transatlantic Mint, JetBlue's business class, also have access to its new BlueHouse lounge at JFK.

JetBlue plans to grow year-over-year in 2026 by a percentage in "low- to mid-single digits," Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said in October. That expansion includes new flights to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), and expanded service to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The carrier began flights to CLE in April 2015, the year after United Airlines closed its hub there, Cirium schedules show. JetBlue has connected CLE and BOS since it began flights to the Ohio airport, and also linked CLE and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from 2015 through 2022.

JetBlue will compete with both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines on the CLE-JFK route, Cirium schedules show. American, Delta and Frontier Airlines also fly from CLE to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and United Airlines to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

