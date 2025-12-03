Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

JetBlue makes big splash in Puerto Rico with 5 more routes from San Juan focus city

Dec. 03, 2025
4 min read
JetBlue Airbus A321 Mint
JetBlue makes big splash in Puerto Rico with 5 more routes from San Juan focus city
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

JetBlue is making a major push in Puerto Rico.

The New York-based airline on Wednesday announced a big expansion of its route map from San Juan, with new flights to five mainland U.S. cities launching early next year.

It comes on the heels of a 2025 that already saw JetBlue grow its footprint in the Puerto Rican capital city.

This year, the carrier grew its total departures from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) by 16% versus a year ago, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

JetBlue plane
JetBlue Airbus A320. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

That growth will continue in 2026, as the carrier launches new SJU flights to Florida, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

"Puerto Rico has shaped JetBlue's identity for more than two decades," JetBlue President Marty St. George said in a statement announcing the news. "Our newest routes only deepen our commitment to the island and the communities that have been part of JetBlue's story since 2002."

Read more: JetBlue's once unthinkable Mint cabin is now a 'shining star'

JetBlue's 5 new routes from San Juan

Here's the full rundown of JetBlue's five new San Juan routes — each set to launch in March 2026.

RouteLaunchesFrequency
SJU to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
March 26
Daily
SJU to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
March 13
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
SJU to Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
March 27
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
SJU to Richmond International Airport (RIC)
March 26
Three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
SJU to Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
March 27
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Bullish on Puerto Rico and TrueBlue

JetBlue has seen strong potential in San Juan for some time — in part thanks to its loyalty program.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

"We have a cobrand credit card in Puerto, we have a very solid TrueBlue customer base," St. George told TPG in an interview last year. "Puerto Rico is an extremely important market for us, a profitable market for us."

2 additional routes unveiled

On top of those five new routes from San Juan, JetBlue also announced two additional U.S. routes that will launch in March.

The carrier will add Buffalo flights to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) on March 26.

And it will add to its fast growth in South Florida with flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) beginning March 5.

Related reading:

Featured image by ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.