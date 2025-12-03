JetBlue makes big splash in Puerto Rico with 5 more routes from San Juan focus city
JetBlue is making a major push in Puerto Rico.
The New York-based airline on Wednesday announced a big expansion of its route map from San Juan, with new flights to five mainland U.S. cities launching early next year.
It comes on the heels of a 2025 that already saw JetBlue grow its footprint in the Puerto Rican capital city.
This year, the carrier grew its total departures from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) by 16% versus a year ago, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.
That growth will continue in 2026, as the carrier launches new SJU flights to Florida, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
"Puerto Rico has shaped JetBlue's identity for more than two decades," JetBlue President Marty St. George said in a statement announcing the news. "Our newest routes only deepen our commitment to the island and the communities that have been part of JetBlue's story since 2002."
Read more: JetBlue's once unthinkable Mint cabin is now a 'shining star'
JetBlue's 5 new routes from San Juan
Here's the full rundown of JetBlue's five new San Juan routes — each set to launch in March 2026.
|Route
|Launches
|Frequency
SJU to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
March 26
Daily
SJU to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
March 13
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
SJU to Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
March 27
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
SJU to Richmond International Airport (RIC)
March 26
Three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
SJU to Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
March 27
Four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Bullish on Puerto Rico and TrueBlue
JetBlue has seen strong potential in San Juan for some time — in part thanks to its loyalty program.
"We have a cobrand credit card in Puerto, we have a very solid TrueBlue customer base," St. George told TPG in an interview last year. "Puerto Rico is an extremely important market for us, a profitable market for us."
2 additional routes unveiled
On top of those five new routes from San Juan, JetBlue also announced two additional U.S. routes that will launch in March.
The carrier will add Buffalo flights to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) on March 26.
And it will add to its fast growth in South Florida with flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) beginning March 5.
