Sneak peek: JetBlue shares first glimpse of New York lounge, eyes Fort Lauderdale club

Dec. 03, 2025
JetBlue Airbus A220 LGA
JetBlue's first-ever airport lounge is expected to open by the end of this month in New York City. And for the first time, we're getting a sneak peek.

The airline on Wednesday shared a couple mock-ups of its inaugural club at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The Terminal 5 outpost is slated to open in about two weeks — "fingers crossed," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said, speaking at an industry conference.

Renderings displayed Wednesday at the Skift Aviation Forum in Fort Worth show an upscale bar and dining area situated underneath what Geraghty said is a "celestial map" ceiling design. It pays homage to the signature version that adorns the roof of Grand Central Station in Manhattan.

She also acknowledged the facility will be on the smaller side — JetBlue opted for a "bespoke" lounge rather than a spacious club like those that its competitors at JFK offer.

A third Fort Lauderdale lounge?

Meanwhile, JetBlue also broke some other lounge news (or potential news, perhaps) on its fledgling lounge network.

Geraghty confirmed that the airline is eyeing a potential additional outpost at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

"We're looking at it," she said. "We have some ideas."

JetBlue has been in the midst of a major growth spurt at FLL and this year has unveiled a long list of new routes from the airport. It has been capitalizing on gate space left vacant by Spirit Airlines in the midst of the budget airline's financial woes.

A JetBlue aircraft takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

This potential South Florida club would become the airline's third. The second JetBlue lounge is set to open in Boston in 2026, though no earlier than mid-year, Geraghty shared Wednesday.

JetBlue lounge access

Travelers who carry JetBlue's new premium credit card will have access to its new lounge network. Top-tier Mosaic 4 elite status members of its TrueBlue loyalty program will also have access, as will travelers flying to Europe in its premium Mint cabin.

