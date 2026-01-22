JetBlue Airways is parting ways with boutique public charter carrier JSX.

The New York-based airline will end its nearly decade-old loyalty partnership with JSX on Feb. 28. That is the last date that TrueBlue members can apply their number to JSX bookings to earn points.

"While goodbyes are never easy, you'll find more ways to earn and redeem TrueBlue points through our growing list of partner airlines," JetBlue said in a letter to TrueBlue members Monday. "Thanks for your continued loyalty and understanding."

A spokesperson for JetBlue said the airline retains its equity investment in JSX, and David Clark, the head of finance and strategy at JetBlue, sits on the carrier's board of directors.

The move comes amid shifting priorities at both JetBlue and JSX. The former is focused on its "JetForward" strategy to return to profitability. JetForward includes everything from the airline's first-ever airport lounge, BlueHouse, to a new domestic first-class product and a loyalty partnership with United Airlines.

JSX, on the other hand, is focused on organic growth and building its own loyalty program, Club JSX. The carrier debuted its first-ever turboprop, an ATR 42-600, at Santa Monica Airport (SMO) in California in December and will add new routes as it takes delivery of more planes this year.

EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX, said in an interview Jan. 12 that the carrier was working to expand use of Club JSX over other loyalty programs. Close to half of all bookings now include a Club JSX number, he added.

"Five percent of your fare back is just way better than 300 miles and no status credit on United or JetBlue," he said.

Club JSX members earn 5% back in the form of "Rewards" on applicable base fares, seat fees and pet fees. The Rewards then function as future JSX trip credits.

"If we can get a customer to fly one more leg on us a year, that's massively accretive for us," said Wilcox about the financial benefit of travelers using Club JSX over another carrier's loyalty program.

JSX also has a loyalty partnership with United's MileagePlus loyalty program.

