Join us for trivia, giveaways and more at TPG’s International Women’s Day reader event
In honor of Women’s History Month — which commemorates the role of women in American history — TPG will host a virtual reader event to celebrate International Women’s Day. The online event will take place on Monday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
Come join the TPG Women Community for a night of inspiration and celebration! There will be a panel discussion about physical, mental and financial wellness moderated by TPG’s editorial director, Summer Hull, and women from various brands at Red Ventures (TPG’s parent company). Hull will be joined by Faye McCray, the editor-in-chief at Psych Central; Erin Petersen, the editor-in-chief at Healthline; Ana Staples, a reporter at To Her Credit (a women’s financial empowerment community run by CreditCards.com); and Alicia Johnson, a digital editor at Lonely Planet.
The second half of the event will be a few fun rounds of trivia about women in history and travel hosted by TPG senior travel editor, Melanie Lieberman, and me: travel reporter Victoria Walker.
Another reason you don’t want to miss this event? We’ll be giving away awesome prizes during trivia. We can’t say too much more at the moment but, if you’ve been eyeing the brand new Apple noise-canceling headphones, a new Kindle or an Away carry-on suitcase, you might want to register sooner rather than later!
This event is open to all readers, so make sure to register as soon as possible using this link. And make sure you join the TPG Women Facebook group to be a part of this incredible community not just during Women’s History Month, but all year long.
