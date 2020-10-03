Returning to New York from an international destination? You’ll likely have to quarantine
Amidst the myriad headlines that have peppered media sources this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has added a couple of his own.
In addition to updating the weekly restrictions list for domestic travelers entering the state, Cuomo signed an executive order Monday re-enforcing mandatory quarantine requirements for international travelers returning to New York from countries marked Level 2 and Level 3 on the State Department’s travel advisories list.
“The CDC’s decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York’s progress in the war against COVID-19,” Cuomo said in his announcement. “Today’s Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state’s robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
New York’s mandatory quarantine for travelers returning from Level 2 and Level 3 countries has been in effect since March 2020. But since the CDC terminated health screenings for travelers returning from international destinations in early September, Cuomo reinforced the executive order this week as part of a measure to curtail the increasing spread of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Travelers entering New York from the following 31 countries are exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine:
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Bonaire
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- Guernsey
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Isle of Man
- Laos
- Macau SAR
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Palau
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
