Back in the day, mid-sized cities like Memphis, Kansas City and Pittsburgh were home to bustling airline hubs — crossroads of the country where millions of connecting passengers passed through each year.

Those days, however, are long gone.

As airlines consolidated and evolved their networks, these airports shifted from connecting points to purely origin-and-destination (O&D) gateways. In other words, they went from being major hubs facilitating connections to airports primarily serving travelers who actually live in or visit the area.

That shift has forced airports to rethink their purpose and their design. Gone are the layouts optimized for quick connections and hub operations; in their place are facilities that prioritize convenience, efficiency and a sense of place for local travelers.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is the latest airport to reinvent itself. Since 2021, a major $1.7 billion glow-up and reconfiguration has been underway.

The opening of the Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) is just weeks away — before the Thanksgiving holiday, as TPG first reported — and in advance of the opening, I traveled to Pittsburgh with TPG's Ben Mutzabaugh to get a sneak peek of what flyers can soon expect.

The good news? There's a lot to love, even for those who might have fond memories of US Air's (and later US Airways') hub operation at PIT.

Departures area

From the moment you pull up to the new facility, you'll likely be wowed by what you see, even if you're not a local who will instantly appreciate the upgrade.

To start, the three-level departures and arrivals hall is a glistening new structure built adjacent to the existing airport concourses.

It's located at the intersection of the C and D concourses and designed to focus the experience on departing and arrival traffic. (Without a bustling hub, PIT's traffic is composed of just 3% connecting flyers.)

Departing travelers will be dropped off at the top level of the facility, where you'll catch a glimpse of the old landside terminal facility, as well as the all-new parking garage and outdoor parking areas (more on that later).

No matter the season, PIT's new four-lane departures curb keeps you protected from the elements thanks to the roof overhang that covers most of the lanes.

There are three entrance vestibules to the new terminal, all leading to the dramatic new check-in area.

I suggest entering through the middle vestibule to maximize your chances of oohing and aahing at the new terminal.

For me, the things that immediately caught my eye include the soaring high ceilings, the plethora of natural light, the tree-inspired columns and the constellation-style lighting.

Together, these elements are designed to give travelers a feel for Pittsburgh's trees and rolling hills.

I love how the ceiling undulates to naturally guide flyers toward the new centralized security area.

But before getting there, you might need to stop at the modernized check-in desks located along the perimeter of the departures area.

Because American and Southwest are PIT's two biggest airlines, they got the check-in desks closest to the security lanes. (Don't worry, none of the walks are long here.)

On the way to security, you'll pass PIT's flagship piece of art, a kinetic mobile named "Pittsburgh" by Alexander Calder, as well as a Hudson News, Camden Food Co. and a set of restrooms.

Speaking of restrooms, each is designed with a unique piece of art hanging near the entrance. All restroom doors open outwards, and you'll even find a small fresh flower arrangement next to each mirror, a la Lufthansa first class.

You'll find lots of seating before security — an intentional design choice, explained Bob Kerlik, PIT's director of public affairs — because many PIT travelers like to drop off their loved ones inside the terminal (and pick them up inside too).

The 12-lane security checkpoint will bring a much-needed screening capacity increase for PIT, hopefully eliminating the early-morning rush-hour lines you find today in the existing facility.

You'll find every type of security lane here — Clear, Precheck, priority and general — all of which will be processed using the TSA's newish blue Analogic machines.

After security, passengers will walk over a short bridge decked out with a massive digital screen showing rotating silhouettes of Pittsburgh's far more famous bridges, and then into one small tunnel before being deposited into the central terminal core.

Anyone who's been through PIT recently will quickly realize that this new setup is missing one thing: the automated people mover.

The new terminal was built adjacent to the gate areas, making for a far more efficient departing and arrival experience for travelers. It's also a more cost-effective solution for airlines, saving them an estimated $20 million annually, according to PIT authorities.

While the new terminal sure is eye-catching, the airport isn't renovating (at least, not yet) the gate areas. You'll find some upgrades, such as modernized restrooms and updated digital signage and wayfinding near the gates, but the concourses still largely resemble what they did back when US Airways jets could be seen at most gates.

This design stands in stark contrast to other mid-size former hub airports, like Kansas City, which have rebuilt their terminals — including gate and concourse areas — from the ground up.

That also means there's no more room for new lounges; you'll still find an Admirals Club and a common-use The Club at PIT as the airport's two lounges.

Arrivals area

Arriving passengers are also in for a treat, as domestic arrivals will walk directly to the exit without hopping on a train.

There are eight baggage claim belts, four fewer than the existing facility, but they are all nicer, newer and — perhaps most importantly — speedier than the old terminal. That's because airlines won't need to drive the bags between the concourses and the landslide terminal. Everything will happen in one facility, decreasing the length that bags need to travel from eight to three miles.

The baggage claims also have unique artwork. Four of them feature rotating phrases that evoke travelers' feelings while waiting for their bags; the other four feature life-size wooden sculptures made locally.

Speaking of artwork, Pittsburgh did something I haven't seen before in all my travels. It turned the flight information displays into art. Yes, you'll still easily catch a glimpse of your flight status, but these displays are now wrapped in wood that's grown and handcrafted in Pittsburgh, adding even more local flair to the airport.

Another element designed to resemble the locale is the addition of four outdoor terraces: two located landside and two post-security. Unfortunately, just one of the smaller, more modest ones will be open on day one.

The larger, more impressive decks won't be ready until the spring, said Kerlik.

That said, they appear to be worth the wait — especially the one adjacent to the international arrival area, which will be beautifully manicured and offer pop-up concessions and more.

Travelers arriving from international destinations who need to clear customs and immigration will pass through a new federal inspection station, which connects to the main arrivals hall with a hallway decked out in local artwork.

After arriving, all travelers will find themselves on the second level of the departures and arrivals hall.

Family and friend pickup will occur on this level, while rideshares, shuttle buses and access to the new garage are available on the ground level.

Rideshare pickup has a dedicated area with angled parking spots so travelers can easily see the license plate of their assigned car.

Meanwhile, a covered walkway leads to the new five-story parking garage. The ground floor will be home to the new consolidated rental car facility, while the remaining floors (minus the roof) offer 3,271 covered parking spaces — three times more than the previous facility.

For those who don't mind braving the elements, there's also a large open-air parking lot adjacent to rideshare pickup with room for 2,800 cars.

Rates for parking are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Bottom line

All in all, Pittsburgh's done a great job reinventing itself for a post-hub era.

While some airports might hearken back to the glory days when they had more connectivity and millions more passengers, PIT is fully leaning into its new reality as an origin and destination airport.

The good news is that travelers will now enjoy a far more efficient and modernized travel experience, on par with some of the nicest new U.S. airport terminals.

Of course, one might wish they didn't need to stop in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia or Atlanta to get to some of the more far-flung destinations from Pittsburgh nowadays, but at least the ground experience will be world-class.

