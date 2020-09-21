Why I chose the Ink Business Preferred over the Chase Sapphire Reserve
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I entered the world of credit card points relatively late to the game.
However, I immediately dove in — picking up premium offerings such as The Platinum Card® from American Express near the beginning of my credit card journey several years ago.
It may come as a surprise that there is one standout card that I don’t have to this day: the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Before the pandemic, I was deciding between it and the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card to help increase my balance of Ultimate Rewards points. In the end, the Ink Business Preferred won out.
Here are five reasons why I chose this popular business card instead of a high-end Sapphire Reserve — and why I continue to have no regrets.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our TPG daily newsletter for tips and tricks to make the most of your travel rewards.
In This Post
You can’t have two Sapphire cards
First, you should know that you can’t hold more than one Sapphire card.
This Chase policy combines both the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve together, so you won’t be able to get the bonus — nor be approved — for one if you currently have the other. Additionally, the waiting period is double the normal length for Chase cards, as you can’t get the bonus for one if you earned a bonus for the other within the last 48 months.
Why is that important?
Because I already had the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and was coming up on 48 months. Therefore, I was deciding between three options:
- Product change to the Chase Sapphire Reserve to preserve my credit history (and forgo the bonus)
- Cancel my Chase Sapphire Preferred, take the hit on my credit history and apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve (and earn the bonus)
- Keep my Chase Sapphire Preferred, preserve my credit history and apply for the Ink Business Preferred instead (and earn the bonus)
I went with the final option — keeping my personal Sapphire Preferred card open while applying for the Ink Business Preferred.
Also, at the time I was below Chase’s infamous 5/24 rule. While business cards aren’t included in your personal credit report, if you’re over 5/24, you won’t be able to be approved for any card, even a business one.
Related: Review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve
Lucrative 100,000-point sign-up bonus
The Chase Sapphire Reserve’s sign-up bonus is 50,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. That’s certainly not a bad haul of points, but the Ink Business Preferred does even better.
You’d earn a whopping 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $15,000 in the first three months. Note that you’ll need to spend a significant amount more to reach that bonus, but for my own purposes, I knew I would be able to hit it.
Ultimate Rewards points are among the most valuable points currencies around, and the 100,000-point bonus is worth $2,000, according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
Related: Review of the Ink Business Preferred
The same 3x bonus on travel — without the high annual fee
Both the Ink Business Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve earn a respectable 3x bonus on the broad category of travel.
However, the Sapphire Reserve comes with a much more significant $550 annual fee, while the Ink Business Preferred has just a $95 fee.
The 3x on the Ink card also includes other business categories: shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines — on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year.
You’ll forgo 3x on dining on the Sapphire Reserve though, along with other higher-end travel perks. But that doesn’t matter as much as to me, as I’ll explain below.
Related: Do I need a business in order to get a business credit card?
Cell phone protection coverage
Unlike the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Ink Business Preferred is one of the few credit cards to offer cell phone protection.
You — and your employees if you so choose — are covered for up to $600 in theft or damages per claim, provided the number is listed on your monthly bill and you pay your bill with your card. There’s a limit of three claims per 12-month period, with a $100 deductible per claim.
Related: How to submit a cell phone insurance claim for the Ink Business Preferred
I use my Amex Platinum for luxury travel benefits
One of the selling points of the Chase Sapphire Reserve is its many premium travel benefits. However, it’s not something that I particularly miss since there is often an appropriate substitute — or perk that is even better — on my Amex Platinum card.
From Priority Pass lounge access to Global Entry and TSA PreCheck reimbursement, my Platinum card covers many of the same bases as the Reserve. Of course, there are still exceptions where the Reserve or Platinum might come out ahead for a certain benefit.
For instance, the Reserve’s $300 annual travel credit is still infinitely easier to use than Amex’s up to $200 annual airline fee credit. The Platinum’s hotel and car rental elite status perks definitely outshine the Reserve, however.
The Ink Business Preferred just worked better for my needs — and the perks on the Reserve often mirrored that of the Platinum.
Related: Why I’m keeping my Amex Platinum even though I’m not traveling
I use my American Express® Gold Card for dining
Finally, I picked the Ink Business Preferred over the Chase Sapphire Reserve because I didn’t require the Reserve’s 3x bonus on dining. I have a card that does even better — the Amex Gold.
The Gold has been my go-to card for dining and groceries throughout the pandemic and even way before, with its generous 4x bonus Membership Rewards points.
And if you’re looking only at Ultimate Rewards points, the new no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Flex and refreshed Chase Freedom Unlimited also include 3x Ultimate Rewards points on dining, matching the bonus on the Sapphire Reserve. The information for the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: How the Amex Gold pays for my lunch twice per month
Bottom line
When it came down to it, the Ink Business Preferred just fit my needs better.
While I miss out on the Sapphire Reserve’s elevated 1.5 cent-redemption rates through Pay Yourself Back and Ultimate Rewards travel, I still have access to the same amazing transfer partners.
And remember, you may qualify for a business card even with a side hustle. The qualifications for having a business may be different than you might expect.
Just note that during the economic downturn, Chase has made it more difficult to be approved for small business credit cards. If you can get approved though, the 100,000-point bonus is a huge get for this stellar card.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.