IHG Rewards Club members will soon have the option to redeem points for stays at Six Senses Hotels & Resorts. First reported by The Shutterwhale, IHG has begun the process of adding Six Senses properties to the hotel group’s booking engine. Already, a few Six Senses properties have been loaded into IHG’s booking engine though, Six Senses continues to operate independently.
International Hotels Group (IHG) acquired the luxury hotel and resort chain Six Senses in February 2019 for $300 million. Through its acquisition of Six Senses, 16 luxury hotels and resorts will soon join the IHG portfolio.
According to IHG, Six Senses’ current portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts includes 1,347 rooms. An additional 18 management contracts have been signed, signaling further development with more than 60 new Six Senses properties planned over the next 10 years.
Six Senses is a luxury brand with hotels and resorts located in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The brand offers luxury accommodations while also focusing on wellness. Notable properties include the Six Senses Laamu (The Maldives), Six Senses Zighy Bay (Oman), and Six Senses Douro Valley (Portugal). Those three properties were ranked in the top 10 in Condé Nast’s 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards.
IHG Rewards Club members will soon be able to use their points for award nights at Six Senses properties. The exact date on which IHG will begin accepting award bookings at Six Senses properties is not yet known. However, a number of Six Senses Hotels & Resorts are already showing up on IHG.com.
At the moment, attempting to book an award stay at a Six Senses property will redirect users to a landing page. That landing page notes that Six Senses properties are still operating independently of the IHG brand and are not available via IHG.com. This means that IHG Rewards Members will have to wait a while before they can use their points at these luxury hotels and resorts.
The exact number of points required to book Six Senses properties is also unavailable. The Shutterwhale speculates that a standard award rate will start around 75,000 points, with some properties reaching 100,000 points a night. Both the 75,000- and 100,000-points categories were only recently introduced by IHG. Comparable IHG properties, such as the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and the InterContinental Resort Tahiti, start at 40,000 and 50,000 points per night, respectively.
It appears that IHG is currently in the process of integrating Six Senses properties into the hotel group’s portfolio of hotels and resorts. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the first Six Senses property will be available to book with points. IHG Rewards Club members that are interested in staying at one of IHG’s new luxury properties should periodically check IHG.com for availability. The Points Guy will monitor availability and provide an update when Six Senses properties become available using IHG Rewards Club points.
Featured image courtesy of Six Senses Hotels & Resorts
