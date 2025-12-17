Typically, offers to buy elite status aren't compelling. However, IHG One Rewards is offering select members a compelling deal to buy elite qualifying points.

This deal is so compelling that I'm considering using it myself. So, here's what you should know about this targeted offer to buy elite qualifying points and secure a higher IHG elite status tier before the end of 2025.

Offer to buy IHG elite qualifying points

If IHG targeted you for this offer to buy elite qualifying points, you likely received an email. The title of the email I received was "Upgrade to Diamond Elite status, Kathryn." If you are targeted for this offer, you may also see a tile in the offers section of your IHG account.

IHG

If you click the link in the email, tile or here, you'll land on a page where you can buy the required points. However, only targeted members will see an offer after logging in on that page.

As a reminder, you'll need 40,000 elite qualifying points each year for Gold Elite status, 60,000 elite qualifying points for Platinum Elite status and 120,000 elite qualifying points for Diamond Elite status.

In my case, I could purchase 120,000 elite qualifying points by Dec. 31, 2025, to secure Diamond Elite status through 2026. As a cardholder of the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card (see rates and fees), I saved 20% when purchasing IHG points with my card through ihg.com. So, I could buy 120,000 elite qualifying points for $800, which is a 0.67 cents per point purchase rate.

IHG ONE REWARDS

The buy points page shows your elite qualifying points balance for 2025 as of Dec. 4. However, if you've stayed with IHG since Dec. 4, be sure to check your current elite qualifying points balance to avoid accidentally purchasing more points than you need.

Normally, when you buy IHG points, the points aren't elite qualifying points. However, during this offer, eligible members can purchase elite qualifying points that are both redeemable and count toward elite status qualification. The terms for this offer state that "EQPs are applicable toward all IHG One Rewards redemptions," where the terms previously defined "EQP" as "elite qualifying points." The terms also state you can only make one purchase of elite qualifying points during this offer, so be sure to buy all that you need at once.

Related: Why you should get (and keep) the IHG One Rewards Premier card

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Should you buy IHG elite qualifying points?

Whether you should buy IHG elite qualifying points is a personal and nuanced decision. In short, consider how much value you could get from the points you'd be buying and from the status you'd obtain.

KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

I could obtain IHG Diamond Elite status through Dec. 31, 2026, and earn 120,000 redeemable IHG points for just $800. Even though my husband already has Diamond Elite status — and hence we don't usually use my IHG account when we travel together — I'm still tempted to take advantage of this offer. After all, I can usually get more than the purchase price of the points (0.67 cents per point) when redeeming IHG points. This is especially true when I use the fourth-night-free reward perk of my IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card.

Plus, having Diamond Elite status instead of the Premier Elite status that comes with my IHG Premier card would allow me to choose breakfast as a welcome amenity perk at most properties that don't include breakfast as a benefit for all guests. Although I expect we'll still book most nights under my husband's account when traveling together, having Diamond Elite status would be useful when I redeem IHG free night certificates from my account and when I'm traveling alone.

Related: 2 easy ways to get more value from your IHG points

Bottom line

This offer is worth seriously considering if you would derive value from a specific IHG elite status tier and typically receive at least close to the purchase price when redeeming IHG points.

There are more ways than ever to secure IHG elite status right now. But, if you want IHG Diamond Elite status and haven't earned it organically or met the spending thresholds on the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card (see rates and fees), the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) or the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) to secure it, this offer is likely your best bet.

Finally, keep in mind that IHG Milestone Rewards are based on elite qualifying nights, not points. So, even if you buy your way up to a status by purchasing elite qualifying points, you still won't gain access to valuable Milestone Rewards, such as an annual lounge membership.

Related reading: