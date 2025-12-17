IHG is targeting select members with a compelling offer to buy elite qualifying points
Typically, offers to buy elite status aren't compelling. However, IHG One Rewards is offering select members a compelling deal to buy elite qualifying points.
This deal is so compelling that I'm considering using it myself. So, here's what you should know about this targeted offer to buy elite qualifying points and secure a higher IHG elite status tier before the end of 2025.
Offer to buy IHG elite qualifying points
If IHG targeted you for this offer to buy elite qualifying points, you likely received an email. The title of the email I received was "Upgrade to Diamond Elite status, Kathryn." If you are targeted for this offer, you may also see a tile in the offers section of your IHG account.
If you click the link in the email, tile or here, you'll land on a page where you can buy the required points. However, only targeted members will see an offer after logging in on that page.
As a reminder, you'll need 40,000 elite qualifying points each year for Gold Elite status, 60,000 elite qualifying points for Platinum Elite status and 120,000 elite qualifying points for Diamond Elite status.
In my case, I could purchase 120,000 elite qualifying points by Dec. 31, 2025, to secure Diamond Elite status through 2026. As a cardholder of the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card (see rates and fees), I saved 20% when purchasing IHG points with my card through ihg.com. So, I could buy 120,000 elite qualifying points for $800, which is a 0.67 cents per point purchase rate.
The buy points page shows your elite qualifying points balance for 2025 as of Dec. 4. However, if you've stayed with IHG since Dec. 4, be sure to check your current elite qualifying points balance to avoid accidentally purchasing more points than you need.
Normally, when you buy IHG points, the points aren't elite qualifying points. However, during this offer, eligible members can purchase elite qualifying points that are both redeemable and count toward elite status qualification. The terms for this offer state that "EQPs are applicable toward all IHG One Rewards redemptions," where the terms previously defined "EQP" as "elite qualifying points." The terms also state you can only make one purchase of elite qualifying points during this offer, so be sure to buy all that you need at once.
Related: Why you should get (and keep) the IHG One Rewards Premier card
Should you buy IHG elite qualifying points?
Whether you should buy IHG elite qualifying points is a personal and nuanced decision. In short, consider how much value you could get from the points you'd be buying and from the status you'd obtain.
I could obtain IHG Diamond Elite status through Dec. 31, 2026, and earn 120,000 redeemable IHG points for just $800. Even though my husband already has Diamond Elite status — and hence we don't usually use my IHG account when we travel together — I'm still tempted to take advantage of this offer. After all, I can usually get more than the purchase price of the points (0.67 cents per point) when redeeming IHG points. This is especially true when I use the fourth-night-free reward perk of my IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card.
Plus, having Diamond Elite status instead of the Premier Elite status that comes with my IHG Premier card would allow me to choose breakfast as a welcome amenity perk at most properties that don't include breakfast as a benefit for all guests. Although I expect we'll still book most nights under my husband's account when traveling together, having Diamond Elite status would be useful when I redeem IHG free night certificates from my account and when I'm traveling alone.
Related: 2 easy ways to get more value from your IHG points
Bottom line
This offer is worth seriously considering if you would derive value from a specific IHG elite status tier and typically receive at least close to the purchase price when redeeming IHG points.
There are more ways than ever to secure IHG elite status right now. But, if you want IHG Diamond Elite status and haven't earned it organically or met the spending thresholds on the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card (see rates and fees), the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) or the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) to secure it, this offer is likely your best bet.
Finally, keep in mind that IHG Milestone Rewards are based on elite qualifying nights, not points. So, even if you buy your way up to a status by purchasing elite qualifying points, you still won't gain access to valuable Milestone Rewards, such as an annual lounge membership.
Related reading:
- Last-minute strategies for earning IHG One Rewards elite status
- The 19 best IHG hotels in the world
- How to maximize award redemptions with the IHG One Rewards program
- How much value does the IHG One Rewards program provide when you book directly?
- How buying IHG points saved me over $200 on a hotel stay for World Pride in Amsterdam
TPG featured card
Rewards
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro offer
Annual Fee
Recommended Credit
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits. (Partner offer)
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
Rewards Rate
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro OfferYou may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Annual Fee$325
Recommended CreditCredit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.Excellent to Good
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits. (Partner offer)
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.