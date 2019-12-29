ICYMI: Last chance for Hilton’s 150k welcome bonus, flights to Montréal from $174 R/T and more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below may no longer be available.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter so you don’t miss a thing!
Flights to Montréal from $174 R/T
Head to the Canadian city of Montréal for a weekend escape with these low fares.
Biz class tickets to Tokyo from 45k miles
Fly to Japan in style between January and February in business class on American.
Buy Hilton points at 100% bonus
Do you have a big Hilton Honors redemption in mind for the New Year, like say, the Conrad Maldives? If so, you may want to take advantage of this 100% points bonus buyout.
Earn 150k Hilton Honors points
The end of 2019 isn’t just marking the end of a decade. It’s also the end of the 150,000-point elevated welcome bonus for the Hilton Honors American Express® Surpass Card.
Megabus extends “free” ticket giveaway
Looking for a cheap vacation? Take advantage of this free ticket giveaway from Megabus.
Elevated welcome bonuses available through CardMatch
100k on the Amex Platinum, 50k on the Amex Gold and 45k on the Amex Green. Check to see if you’re targeted for any of these offers.
Hyatt Globalists being gifted American Executive Platinum
If you’re a Hyatt Globalist, check to see if you got this sweet upgrade.
Delta flights from 10k SkyMiles R/T
Looking for a sweet SkyMiles redemption? Here’s your chance.
Exchange your unwanted gift cards for United miles
Do you have gift cards that you’re not planning to use, but could use some United miles? You can now exchange gift cards for just that.
Last chance to score 85% bonus United miles
Now through Dec. 31, MileagePlus members can get up to 85% more miles when buying miles.
Featured photo by Perry Mastrovito/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.