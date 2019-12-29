News

ICYMI: Last chance for Hilton’s 150k welcome bonus, flights to Montréal from $174 R/T and more

 Liz Hund
10h ago

Update: Some offers mentioned below may no longer be available.

Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.

People eating outdoors in summer, Montreal. Photo by Joanne Levesque / Contributor / Getty Images.

Flights to Montréal from $174 R/T

Head to the Canadian city of Montréal for a weekend escape with these low fares.

Biz class tickets to Tokyo from 45k miles

Fly to Japan in style between January and February in business class on American.

(Photo courtesy Hilton)

Buy Hilton points at 100% bonus

Do you have a big Hilton Honors redemption in mind for the New Year, like say, the Conrad Maldives? If so, you may want to take advantage of this 100% points bonus buyout.

Earn 150k Hilton Honors points

The end of 2019 isn’t just marking the end of a decade. It’s also the end of the 150,000-point elevated welcome bonus for the Hilton Honors American Express® Surpass Card.

Megabus extends “free” ticket giveaway

Looking for a cheap vacation? Take advantage of this free ticket giveaway from Megabus.

(Photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy)

Elevated welcome bonuses available through CardMatch

100k on the Amex Platinum, 50k on the Amex Gold and 45k on the Amex Green. Check to see if you’re targeted for any of these offers.

Hyatt Globalists being gifted American Executive Platinum

If you’re a Hyatt Globalist, check to see if you got this sweet upgrade.

Delta Shuttle jets stand at Logan Airport. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

Delta flights from 10k SkyMiles R/T

Looking for a sweet SkyMiles redemption? Here’s your chance.

Exchange your unwanted gift cards for United miles

Do you have gift cards that you’re not planning to use, but could use some United miles? You can now exchange gift cards for just that.

Last chance to score 85% bonus United miles

Now through Dec. 31, MileagePlus members can get up to 85% more miles when buying miles.

Featured photo by Perry Mastrovito/Getty Images.

Liz Hund is a Reporter here at TPG, covering everything from the latest deal to guides on how to maximize your spend. You can usually find Liz wandering around whichever city she's visiting, admiring the architecture and in search of the most charming street.
