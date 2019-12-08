Visit one of these six incredible ice castles in North America
Ever wonder what it would be like to explore a beautiful ice castle like the one in “Frozen?” This winter season, you can visit one of six ice castle locations throughout North America and summon your inner Elsa (or Olaf).
Since 2011, the company Ice Castles has been creating interactive experiences made out of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The company was cofounded by Brent Christensen, who created the first ice castle in his own front yard for his kids in Utah, and Ryan Davis, who acts as CEO. Now, there are six locations across North America:
- Dillon, Colorado
- New Brighton, Minnesota
- Lincoln, New Hampshire
- Midway, Utah
- Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
All of these locations are within driving distance from popular vacation spots in each area, making it easy to add an excursion to an Ice Castles location into overarching vacation itineraries.
Each castle is unique and constantly evolving. The daily process of creating and maintaining one castle consists of growing up to 12,000 icicles that are individually sculpted into existing ice formations. All locations are approximately one acre in size and include LED light installations and music. You’ll also be able to enjoy one-of-a-kind mazes, special events and even the occasional ice slide.
Last year, TPG contributor Buddy Smith and his family visited the Dillon, CO, location. During the day, it’s like walking through an ice fortress (not entirely unlike the one you see Elsa create in “Frozen”). But at night, it’s an entirely different vibe with the mesmerizing light shows contrasting against the snow, ice and dark night sky. Suddenly, it looks like you’re transformed into a magical wonderland.
Because Ice Castles locations are, of course, in wintry areas, days and hours of operation will vary based on the weather. Tickets can be bought online in advance, and also vary by location. General admission tickets (ages 12+) are typically anywhere from $12 to $20 per person. Kids (4-11) get a discounted price. You can also reserve standby tickets that are not prepaid, but they are more expensive and do not guarantee you entry into the attractions.
While official opening dates are not yet posted for the winter 2019-2020 season, you can check out the Ice Castles Instagram for a sneak peek of what the team has planned for each location. You can also sign up for alerts on the company’s website for more information on when each location will open to the public.
Bottom line
Whether your family is obsessed with Frozen or you just love seeing the beautiful craftsmanship of handmade ice sculptures, these Ice Castles locations are a great addition to any trip itinerary. If you live close by any of their locations or are planning on traveling to nearby destinations during the winter season, I highly suggest making a day (or evening) exploring these beautiful installations.
Featured image courtesy of Ice Castles.
